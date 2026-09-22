We sent our most overworked team member for a 24-hour workcation in Delhi; here's how it went for her and her laptop

There is a lot of advice around work-life balance, and most of it makes perfect sense. Work should stay at work, holidays should be holidays, and laptops should ideally have no place in a hotel room. Except that real life does not always work that way. There are weeks when work takes over, days when you are not necessarily working every minute but still need to be available, and times when you have very little leave left but could really do with a change of scene.

That was the thought behind a slightly unusual experiment we tried with our team. When Taj Mahal, New Delhi invited us to spend some time at the property, we wondered what would happen if we treated it as a workcation rather than a conventional holiday. So we picked the most overworked person on our team, our growth manager Niharika Rana, gave her 24 hours at the hotel and told her to carry on with her work as usual. The laptop came along, the calls stayed on the schedule, and the work still had to get done. The only thing we changed was where she was doing it. And that turned out to make quite a difference.

The workday started in a very different setting Niharika arrived with her laptop and briefcase, ready for what was essentially still a working day. Except, instead of heading into the office or settling down at her regular desk at home, she walked into a spacious suite with a foyer, a separate sitting area, a dining space and French windows looking out towards the city.

The room had enough space for the day to naturally break into different parts. There was a dedicated study table next to the bedroom, a small armchair and a large double bed, along with a separate closet area. The bathroom had a rain shower and a large sink, and the whole space had that slightly strange but very pleasant quality of feeling like a home you had borrowed for a day, only with hotel staff looking after everything.

That made the first few hours of work feel quite different. She could sit down at the desk for a call, move away from it when she wanted a break, have lunch in the room and return to work without having to deal with the usual distractions of a regular weekday.

The laptop was still open. The emails were still coming in. There were calls to take. But the surroundings were doing their bit to make the day feel less like another day at work.

Being vegan was not treated as a limitation Food was another thing we were curious about because Niharika is vegan. Anyone with a specific dietary preference knows that hotel dining can sometimes become a slightly repetitive affair, with the same few safe options appearing on the menu.

That was not her experience here.

After she arrived, the chef personally met her and asked what she liked to eat and what she preferred to avoid. The team then arranged her meals around those preferences, rather than simply asking her to choose from whatever happened to be available. The first meal brought to her room included vegan sandwiches, Thai curry, rice, pasta and several other dishes. There was enough variety for it to feel like a proper meal rather than a collection of substitutions put together because someone could not eat dairy or meat.

For Niharika, who was still answering calls and working through the day, it also meant she did not have to spend time figuring out what she could eat. The chef had already understood what she needed, and the meal simply arrived. It was a small part of the stay, but probably one of the details that made the experience feel particularly personal.

For anyone considering a similar stay, these were the details that made the working part easier:

A proper work desk: Niharika had a dedicated study table close to the bedroom, so she did not have to work from the bed.

Space to take breaks: The separate sitting and dining areas meant she could step away from the laptop without leaving the room.

Dietary attention: The chef personally discussed her vegan preferences and the meals were arranged around them.

Room dining: Having meals brought to the room meant she could eat comfortably without breaking up her working day.

An evening change of scene: Once work slowed down, she could move downstairs and spend time at the bar rather than simply ending the day in the same room. So, what does a workcation actually mean? The interesting thing about this experiment was that Niharika was not pretending to be on holiday. She was working. There were calls, emails and tasks to finish, and the laptop remained very much part of the room. The difference was everything around the work.

Instead of finishing a call and immediately moving on to the next task at home, there was a comfortable room to sit in, a meal waiting, a view outside the window and the knowledge that there was nowhere she needed to rush off to. The day had more breathing space simply because she was not trying to fit the hotel stay around a commute, household chores or the usual weekday routine.

I think that is where the idea of a workcation makes sense. It does not have to mean pretending that work does not exist. Sometimes it is simply about giving yourself a nicer environment for a day when work cannot be avoided.