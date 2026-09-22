If you’re home alone and having a heart attack, heart surgeon with 25+ years of experience shares 4 things you should do

In a September 21 Instagram post, Dr Jeremy London, a US-based double board-certified heart surgeon, listed three things you should be doing if you are home alone and you think you may be having a heart attack . According to him, if you’re home alone and having a heart attack, you should be doing these four key things:

Therefore, if you have a history of heart disease , it is important to educate yourself and prepare your family members in case of an emergency. But what happens if you have a heart attack when you are home alone?

Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of death globally and in India, representing about 20 percent of global heart attack deaths. According to the World Heart Federation , India had 3,165,172 deaths from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in 2024.

1. Call 911 The foremost thing, according to Dr London, is to call 911 or any emergency service number in your country. Dial 112 or 108 immediately in India for a medical emergency, such as a heart attack.

2. Unlock or open your door The next thing, Dr Jeremy stressed that if it is nighttime, it is important that you turn on the lights on your porch or outside your house so that emergency medical services can identify your house. He also advised opening or at least unlocking the front door so emergency medical services can access your house. “Because if you are incapacitated, they have no way to get in,” he underlined.

3. Sit down or lie down Next, once the doors are unlocked, Dr Jeremy advised patients to lie down or sit on the couch, whichever's comfortable, wherever they're breathing easiest. “Lying down and elevating your feet typically gives people the most relief, but put yourself in a stationary position so if you do pass out, you don't fall and add a head injury to an already bad situation,” he explained.

4. Notify a friend or family member He also recommended calling family or friends to let them know what's happening, so someone knows emergency medical services are coming and that you're going to the hospital.

Lastly, in addition to calling emergency services, ensuring your home is visible, resting comfortably, and alerting family or friends, Dr Jeremy also advised chewing a single non–enteric-coated aspirin (162–325 mg) while waiting for help. He stated that unless there is a known aspirin allergy, active bleeding, or a clinician has told the patient not to take it, one can safely consume the medicine.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.