Waking up with a numb arm? Doctor shares when it could be a serious health issue

Have you ever woken up with a numb arm? You may wonder whether you slept in an awkward position and expect the sensation to subside within minutes. Sometimes, you will observe this numbness when you lean on your elbow for too long. But sometimes, the numbness lingers longer than expected. What could it mean, and when might it indicate an underlying health issue that requires medical attention?

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Dr Sumeet Pawar, consultant neurosurgeon and endoscopic spine surgeon at Breach Candy Hospital, explained to HT Lifestyle that persistent numbness may be a sign of an underlying nerve problem that requires attention.

What could be the reason? The surgeon identified cervical radiculopathy as one possible cause. It is a condition in which a nerve root in the neck becomes compressed or irritated.

Why can it happen? Dr Pawar shared, “This can happen because of a herniated cervical disc, age-related changes in the spine, or narrowing around the nerve. Since these nerves travel from the neck into the shoulder, arm, and hand, pressure on them can produce symptoms well beyond the neck.”

Dr Pawar revealed that sharp, shooting pain in the arm, along with tingling, numbness, or weakness, can occur when a nerve emerging from the cervical spine becomes compressed.

What symptoms should you look out for? While symptoms may vary, the doctor listed these signs:

Neck pain that travels into the shoulder or arm

Pins and needles or numbness in the hand or fingers

Burning or electric-shock-like sensation

Notice reduced grip strength

Difficulty moving the hand or trouble holding objects Dr Pawar highlighted some lesser-known signs of cervical radiculopathy: "Importantly, cervical radiculopathy does not always cause severe neck pain. In some cases, arm discomfort, tingling, or weakness may be the more noticeable complaint. A clinical examination helps determine whether the symptoms are coming from the cervical spine or another source, such as a nerve compressed at the elbow or wrist.”