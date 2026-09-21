Colouring your hair for the first time? Know which common mistakes to avoid

Colouring your hair can feel transformative as you embrace a new look. While it is certainly exhilarating to see your dream Pinterest look come to life, choosing the right shade is not the only consideration. There are several other factors you need to understand before colouring your hair.

ALSO READ: 9 signs your hair colour is doing more damage than you think: From split ends to dullness

So, what should first-timers know before booking a colour appointment? Rochelle Chhhabra, head of Streax Professional, shared with HT Lifestyle the common mistakes to avoid, how frequently hair can be recoloured, and the aftercare habits that can help keep the colour vibrant for longer.

What are the common mistakes first-timers make? There are a few simple, no-brainer rules that first-timers should follow to avoid common hair-colouring mistakes.

Rochelle said, “The right hair colour should complement your skin tone, natural hair texture, lifestyle, and the level of maintenance you’re willing to commit to. A professional consultation helps determine what will look best while maintaining the health of your hair.”

The same shade may look different on each person depending on their physical features, which is why it is important to assess beforehand whether the hair colour will suit you.

The expert also mentioned avoiding the misconception that all hair colours damage hair equally. She added, “Professional salon colour systems have evolved significantly and now include gentler, ammonia-free formulations enriched with conditioning ingredients such as Argan Oil and Walnut Oil, which help maintain softness, shine, and overall hair quality during the colouring process."