Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ammonia-free hair colours: Top 8 choices for gentle colouring, better grey coverage and healthier, shinier hair

ByNivedita Mishra
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:00 am IST

This list highlights ammonia-free hair colours that offer lasting colour, gentle formulas and improved hair shine while supporting healthier, smoother strands.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

FRUIT VINEGAR Ammonia Free 10 Minutes Hair Color Colour Gel A + B 500 ML Each Black/Natural Black (H) View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Paradyes No Bleach Glossy Hair Tint, Ammonia-Free Formula for Natural Black Hair, Visible on Natural Black Hair, Includes Anti-Fade Conditioner for Long-Lasting Shine (Cherry Chocolate) View Details checkDetails

₹580

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Hair Color With Glycolic Gloss Complex | 5X Glossier Hair Color | Shade 500 - Medium Brown | 60g + 40ml + 60g View Details checkDetails

₹430

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IN_OA Professional Hair Color Ammonia Free Cream Creme Tube No. 5 (Light Brown) – 60gm View Details checkDetails

₹565

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour l Ammonia Free Hair Color l 9 Organic Herbal Extracts l Natural and Healthy Shine l 50g + 110ml| Brown 4N (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dye Emperor Apple Natural Black Hair Fruit Vinegar Hair Dye Color For Both Men Women Ammonia Free Color Gel Hair Black Gel 200 Ml Original Beaute Black Cover Gray Hair Gel View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Hair Color With Glycolic Gloss Complex | 5X Glossier Hair Color | Shade 300 - Darkest Brown | 60g + 40ml + 60g View Details checkDetails

₹430

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IN_OA Professional Hair Color Ammonia Free Cream Creme Tube No. 1 (Black) – 60gm View Details checkDetails

₹565

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Hair colour has become an essential part of modern grooming and self-expression. Many people use it to cover greys or refresh their look. However, frequent colouring can damage hair over time. Traditional hair colours often contain ammonia, which weakens strands and irritates the scalp. This makes gentler alternatives more important than ever.

We bring to you gentle formulas that colour hair beautifully without harsh chemical damage.(Pexels)
We bring to you gentle formulas that colour hair beautifully without harsh chemical damage.(Pexels)

Ammonia-free hair colours reduce dryness and breakage. They help maintain natural moisture and shine. These formulas are also kinder to sensitive scalps. With rising awareness about hair health, people now seek safer options. Choosing ammonia-free hair colour supports long-term hair care. It offers effective colour results without harsh chemicals. In today’s beauty routine, it is a smarter and healthier choice.

We have bunched together 8 of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

1.

FRUIT VINEGAR Ammonia Free 10 Minutes Hair Color Colour Gel A + B 500 ML Each Black/Natural Black (H)
Loading...

This ammonia-free hair colour gel delivers rich black shades in just 10 minutes. The gentle formula helps minimise hair damage while providing long-lasting coverage. Suitable for regular use, it leaves hair looking natural, smooth and evenly coloured. Ideal for quick touch-ups and full coverage at home.

Specifications

Colour:
Black / Natural Black
Package information:
2 × 500 ml
Item form:
Gel
Hair type:
All hair
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

2.

Paradyes No Bleach Glossy Hair Tint, Ammonia-Free Formula for Natural Black Hair, Visible on Natural Black Hair, Includes Anti-Fade Conditioner for Long-Lasting Shine (Cherry Chocolate)
Loading...

Paradyes No Bleach Glossy Hair Tint adds a rich cherry chocolate tone to natural black hair. The ammonia-free formula delivers visible colour without bleaching. It enhances shine and softness with an anti-fade conditioner. Ideal for at-home use, it offers long-lasting colour while keeping hair smooth, nourished and vibrant.

Specifications

Colour:
Cherry chocolate
Package information:
1 tint kit
Item form:
Cream tint
Hair type:
Natural black
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

3.

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Hair Color With Glycolic Gloss Complex | 5X Glossier Hair Color | Shade 500 - Medium Brown | 60g + 40ml + 60g
Loading...

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss hair colour delivers rich medium brown tones with a glossy finish. Enriched with a Glycolic Gloss Complex, it boosts shine and smoothness. The ammonia-free formula provides natural-looking colour and grey coverage. Ideal for at-home use, it leaves hair softer, healthier-looking and visibly glossier after every application.

Specifications

Colour:
Medium brown
Package information:
3-piece pack
Item form:
Crème colour
Hair type:
All hair
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

4.

IN_OA Professional Hair Color Ammonia Free Cream Creme Tube No. 5 (Light Brown) – 60gm
Loading...

IN_OA Professional Hair Color offers light brown coverage with a gentle, ammonia-free formula. The creamy texture spreads evenly for smooth, consistent results. Designed for professional and home use, it helps minimise dryness while enhancing natural shine. Ideal for covering greys, it delivers long-lasting colour with a soft, healthy-looking finish.

Specifications

Colour:
Light brown
Package information:
60 g tube
Item form:
Cream colour
Hair type:
All hair
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

5.

Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour l Ammonia Free Hair Color l 9 Organic Herbal Extracts l Natural and Healthy Shine l 50g + 110ml| Brown 4N (Pack of 1)
Loading...

Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour provides rich brown results with a gentle, ammonia-free formula. Enriched with nine organic herbal extracts, it conditions hair while colouring. The blend helps enhance natural shine and softness. Suitable for regular use, it delivers healthy-looking colour and effective grey coverage without harsh chemicals.

Specifications

Colour:
Brown 4N
Package information:
50 g + 110 ml
Item form:
Powder colour
Hair type:
All hair
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

6.

Dye Emperor Apple Natural Black Hair Fruit Vinegar Hair Dye Color For Both Men Women Ammonia Free Color Gel Hair Black Gel 200 Ml Original Beaute Black Cover Gray Hair Gel
Loading...

Apple Natural Black Hair Dye uses fruit vinegar extracts to deliver rich black colour. The ammonia-free gel formula covers greys effectively while helping maintain hair softness and shine. Suitable for men and women, it offers even application and natural-looking results. Ideal for regular colouring, it leaves hair smooth, healthy and deeply coloured.

Specifications

Colour:
Natural black
Package information:
200 ml pack
Item form:
Gel colour
Hair type:
All hair
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

7.

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Hair Color With Glycolic Gloss Complex | 5X Glossier Hair Color | Shade 300 - Darkest Brown | 60g + 40ml + 60g
Loading...

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss hair colour delivers rich darkest brown tones with intense shine. Powered by the Glycolic Gloss Complex, it enhances smoothness and softness. The ammonia-free formula ensures natural-looking colour and effective grey coverage. Ideal for at-home use, it leaves hair visibly glossier, healthier-looking and deeply nourished after application.

Specifications

Colour:
Darkest brown
Package information:
3-piece pack
Item form:
Crème colour
Hair type:
All hair
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

8.

IN_OA Professional Hair Color Ammonia Free Cream Creme Tube No. 1 (Black) – 60gm
Loading...

IN_OA Professional Hair Color in black delivers deep, even coverage with a gentle ammonia-free formula. The creamy texture ensures smooth application and consistent results. Suitable for professional salons and home use, it helps minimise dryness while enhancing shine. Ideal for covering greys, it provides long-lasting colour with a soft, healthy-looking finish.

Specifications

Colour:
Black
Package information:
60 g tube
Item form:
Cream colour
Hair type:
All hair
Material feature:
Ammonia-free formula

Similar articles for you

7 top-rated plant protein powders for a 30-day weight loss plan to support your 2026 fitness goals

Best rosemary shampoos to reduce dandruff and hair fall: 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India

Shikakai shampoos that control hair fall and add shine: Top 8 options to choose from

  • Are ammonia-free hair colours safer?

    Yes, they are gentler on hair.

  • Do they cover grey hair well?

    They offer effective grey coverage.

  • Is the colour long-lasting?

    Results last several weeks.

  • Can sensitive scalps use them?

    Yes, usually scalp-friendly.

  • Do they add shine?

    They improve hair shine visibly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Ammonia-free hair colours: Top 8 choices for gentle colouring, better grey coverage and healthier, shinier hair
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On