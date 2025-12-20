Ammonia-free hair colours: Top 8 choices for gentle colouring, better grey coverage and healthier, shinier hair

Hair colour has become an essential part of modern grooming and self-expression. Many people use it to cover greys or refresh their look. However, frequent colouring can damage hair over time. Traditional hair colours often contain ammonia, which weakens strands and irritates the scalp. This makes gentler alternatives more important than ever. We bring to you gentle formulas that colour hair beautifully without harsh chemical damage.(Pexels)

Ammonia-free hair colours reduce dryness and breakage. They help maintain natural moisture and shine. These formulas are also kinder to sensitive scalps. With rising awareness about hair health, people now seek safer options. Choosing ammonia-free hair colour supports long-term hair care. It offers effective colour results without harsh chemicals. In today’s beauty routine, it is a smarter and healthier choice.

We have bunched together 8 of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

This ammonia-free hair colour gel delivers rich black shades in just 10 minutes. The gentle formula helps minimise hair damage while providing long-lasting coverage. Suitable for regular use, it leaves hair looking natural, smooth and evenly coloured. Ideal for quick touch-ups and full coverage at home.

Specifications Colour: Black / Natural Black Package information: 2 × 500 ml Item form: Gel Hair type: All hair Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

Paradyes No Bleach Glossy Hair Tint adds a rich cherry chocolate tone to natural black hair. The ammonia-free formula delivers visible colour without bleaching. It enhances shine and softness with an anti-fade conditioner. Ideal for at-home use, it offers long-lasting colour while keeping hair smooth, nourished and vibrant.

Specifications Colour: Cherry chocolate Package information: 1 tint kit Item form: Cream tint Hair type: Natural black Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss hair colour delivers rich medium brown tones with a glossy finish. Enriched with a Glycolic Gloss Complex, it boosts shine and smoothness. The ammonia-free formula provides natural-looking colour and grey coverage. Ideal for at-home use, it leaves hair softer, healthier-looking and visibly glossier after every application.

Specifications Colour: Medium brown Package information: 3-piece pack Item form: Crème colour Hair type: All hair Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

IN_OA Professional Hair Color offers light brown coverage with a gentle, ammonia-free formula. The creamy texture spreads evenly for smooth, consistent results. Designed for professional and home use, it helps minimise dryness while enhancing natural shine. Ideal for covering greys, it delivers long-lasting colour with a soft, healthy-looking finish.

Specifications Colour: Light brown Package information: 60 g tube Item form: Cream colour Hair type: All hair Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour provides rich brown results with a gentle, ammonia-free formula. Enriched with nine organic herbal extracts, it conditions hair while colouring. The blend helps enhance natural shine and softness. Suitable for regular use, it delivers healthy-looking colour and effective grey coverage without harsh chemicals.

Specifications Colour: Brown 4N Package information: 50 g + 110 ml Item form: Powder colour Hair type: All hair Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

Apple Natural Black Hair Dye uses fruit vinegar extracts to deliver rich black colour. The ammonia-free gel formula covers greys effectively while helping maintain hair softness and shine. Suitable for men and women, it offers even application and natural-looking results. Ideal for regular colouring, it leaves hair smooth, healthy and deeply coloured.

Specifications Colour: Natural black Package information: 200 ml pack Item form: Gel colour Hair type: All hair Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss hair colour delivers rich darkest brown tones with intense shine. Powered by the Glycolic Gloss Complex, it enhances smoothness and softness. The ammonia-free formula ensures natural-looking colour and effective grey coverage. Ideal for at-home use, it leaves hair visibly glossier, healthier-looking and deeply nourished after application.

Specifications Colour: Darkest brown Package information: 3-piece pack Item form: Crème colour Hair type: All hair Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

IN_OA Professional Hair Color in black delivers deep, even coverage with a gentle ammonia-free formula. The creamy texture ensures smooth application and consistent results. Suitable for professional salons and home use, it helps minimise dryness while enhancing shine. Ideal for covering greys, it provides long-lasting colour with a soft, healthy-looking finish.

Specifications Colour: Black Package information: 60 g tube Item form: Cream colour Hair type: All hair Material feature: Ammonia-free formula

FAQs on ammonia-free hair colour Are ammonia-free hair colours safer? Yes, they are gentler on hair.

Do they cover grey hair well? They offer effective grey coverage.

Is the colour long-lasting? Results last several weeks.

Can sensitive scalps use them? Yes, usually scalp-friendly.

Do they add shine? They improve hair shine visibly.

