Best rosemary shampoos to reduce dandruff and hair fall: 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 11:52 am IST
Fight dandruff and hair loss with these top-rated rosemary shampoos, which nourish your scalp, strengthen your hair, and keep strands healthy.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Avalon Organics Rosemary Shampoo 11 Ounces View Details
|
₹1,697
|
|
|
Soulflower Rosemary Shampoo For Hair Growth, Anti Hair Fall, Stronger, Shiny & Long Hair & Healthy Scalp WIth Tea Tree, Pro Vitamin B5 | Men & Women | 200 ml View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary & Biotin Anti Hairfall Shampoo for Reducing Hair Loss & Breakage 200ml | Rosemary shampoo for hair growth | Upto 95% stronger hairs | For all hair types | For Men & Women View Details
|
₹274
|
|
|
Naturali Anti Hairfall Shampoo | 3x Hair fall Control | With Rosemary, Biotin and Ginseng | No Sulfate No Paraben | Rosemary Shampoo for Hair Growth | 370 ml View Details
|
₹288
|
|
|
Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo With Rosemary & Methi Dana For Reducing Hair Loss & Breakage,Gives Up To 94% Stronger Hair,Up To 93% Less Hair Fall |Sulphate Free Shampoo |For Unisex,600 Ml View Details
|
₹418
|
|
|
WishCare Multi Peptide Anti Hairfall Shampoo – Paraben & Sulphate Free Shampoo for Women & Men with Rice Water, Rosemary, Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine for Hairfall Control 250ml View Details
|
₹389
|
|
|
Just Herbs 8 in 1 Root Nourishing Hair Fall Control Shampoo View Details
|
|
|
|
The Plant Fix Plix Rosemary Advanced Anti HairFall Shampoo for Decreases Hair Fall & Breakage - 200 ml | All Hair Types | Men & Women | Sulphate & Paraben Free View Details
|
₹329
|
|
