What worked better for my hair fall? An honest review of Soulflower and Alps Goodness rosemary hair spray

I experienced extreme hair fall, and my hair growth became stagnant over time. Each wash left me with more strands in my hands than on my head, and it began to affect my confidence. If you've been through a similar experience, you know how tiring it is to keep switching products, hoping that one will finally provide the solution you need. That's when I turned to Rosemary. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is more than just a kitchen herb. It is also studied for its potential hair benefits. I'd been reading about its benefits in improving scalp circulation and supporting healthier roots, so I wanted to try something simple and easy to use. I selected two popular options: Soulflower Rosemary Hair Spray and Alps Goodness Rosemary Hair Spray, both of which are affordable and beginner-friendly. Tried both, so you don’t have to—here’s the real winner.(Adobe )

I used them consistently, keeping the rest of my routine the same and making minor changes to my diet as well, so I could see what actually made a difference. No unrealistic promises, just an honest look at how my scalp felt, how much hair I shed, and whether either spray helped my hair feel stronger over time. If you're unsure which one to choose, my experience may help you understand which one fits better into a practical, everyday routine for managing hair loss.

Why is rosemary used for hair?

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is a plant whose essential oil is rich in active compounds like rosmarinic acid and carnosic acid, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and blood-flow-enhancing properties, as reported by the International Journal of Trichology.

Improves Scalp Circulation: Clinical trials have shown that rosemary oil can enhance microcapillary perfusion in the scalp, thereby facilitating the delivery of nutrients to hair follicles, according to Natural Products and Biorespecting (NIH).

DHT Inhibition : Some laboratory studies suggest that rosemary compounds can inhibit 5-alpha-reductase, the enzyme responsible for converting testosterone into DHT (a key hormone linked to hair loss).

Drug-Level Effectiveness : In a 6-month randomised trial, rosemary oil performed similarly to 2% minoxidil in promoting hair regrowth, with fewer side effects, such as itching, as reported by the Journal of Skinmed (National Library of Medicine).

Soulflower vs Alps Goodness rosemary hair hairspray:

My Experience: Soulflower rosemary water hair spray

I used the Soulflower Rosemary Hair Spray almost every night, lightly misting it on my scalp and massaging for a minute to boost absorption. It feels refreshing without leaving a sticky layer, which I liked. However, here’s something important: if you have an oily scalp like mine, avoid applying it daily. It builds up easily, so I switched to using it only after hair wash days, and that made a big difference.

In the first 3–4 weeks, I noticed slightly less shedding during showers, though nothing dramatic. My scalp also felt calmer and less greasy at the roots. By the 5–6 week mark, I started seeing tiny baby hairs near my hairline, and the overall fall reduced to a more manageable level.

Overall, it works best when used consistently but not excessively—especially for oily scalps. It’s a good option if you want something gentle, easy to apply, and supportive in a long-term routine.

My Experience: Alps Goodness rosemary water hairspray

I used the Alps Goodness Rosemary Spray with the same routine to keep things fair—mostly at night, with a light massage. It’s a thinner mist than Soulflower and dries quickly, but it didn’t feel as refreshing on the scalp. The good news is that it didn’t leave any stickiness. The not-so-great news: it also didn’t feel like it was doing much. In the first 2–3 weeks, my shedding looked almost the same as before. There was no noticeable drop during showers or while brushing. I continued using it consistently because rosemary requires time to grow. Still, even after 5–6 weeks, I couldn’t see any visible changes, no irritation, no side effects—but also no improvement in hair fall or new growth.

For me, this wasn’t the right pick. It may work for someone with very mild, occasional falls, but if you’re dealing with persistent shedding like I was, this spray didn’t offer the support I hoped for.

Conclusion:

After trying both, Soulflower clearly worked better for me. Its formula felt more active on my scalp, and when I paired it with a cleaner diet, higher protein intake, and regular scalp cleansing, my hair fall genuinely reduced, and my growth slowly picked up again. If you have an oily scalp like mine, avoid using it daily and stick to post–hair wash days for the best results.

Who should pick what?

Soulflower: Ideal for anyone seeking improved results, those experiencing noticeable hair loss, or those with an itchy scalp.

Alps Goodness: Ideal for those seeking a very light, quick-drying mist with minimal shedding.

Remember, consistency, nutrition, and scalp care matter just as much as the spray you choose.

FAQ’s: Rosemary water hair spray for hair growth Can rosemary hair spray really reduce hair fall? Yes. Rosemary contains compounds that improve scalp circulation and strengthen hair roots, which can help minimise shedding over time.

How often should I use rosemary hair spray? For best results, apply 3–5 times a week or as recommended on the product. Daily use is fine for dry scalps, but oily scalps may need it only after washing.

When will I see results? Visible improvement typically occurs within 4–6 weeks with consistent use, marked by reduced hair fall and signs of new hair growth.

Can both men and women use it? Absolutely. Rosemary hair sprays are suitable for all hair types and genders, supporting stronger, healthier strands naturally.

