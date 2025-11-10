8 nourishing hair masks for winter to give your tresses a silky, smooth finish
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 05:15 pm IST
Over 10,000 units of one single hair mask were sold on Amazon India last month. Check out which brand made it to the top-sold list.
LOréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Mask View Details
Dove Deep Repair Treatment Hair Mask For Damaged Hair With Bio Protein Care Sulphate & Paraben Free 120 ML View Details
₹186
Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Hydrating Masque for Men Women | Intense Moisturizing Hair Mask for Dry, Damaged & Dehydrated Hair | Deep Nourishment & Smooth, Soft & Healthy Hair (500ml) View Details
₹528
TRESemme Keratin Smooth Mask 300ml With Keratin Protein and Argan Oil | Salon-Like Smooth Hair | 3 Minute Salon Like Treatment View Details
₹285
LOréal Professionnel Paris Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free Masque for Frizz-Free, Shiny & Manageable Hair 196Gramss | With Pro Keratin & Asta Care | For Unisex | Unruly, Unmanageable Hair View Details
₹1,159
Parachute Advansed Pre-Wash Nourishing Hair Mask For Scalp&Hair|Total Hair Health 10X Stronger Hair&Smoother Hair With Coconut Milk Protein,Avocado&Macadamia Nut|All Hair Types,250Ml,1 Count,Blue View Details
₹349
Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask For Dry & Frizzy Hair | Restores Smoothness & Texture by 27% | Powered By Carbohydrate Complex & Niacinamide | For Women & Men | SLS & Paraben Free | 250gm View Details
₹618
Pilgrim Unscented Korean Rice Water & Collagen Advanced Damage Repair Mask|Deep Repair for Dry,Frizzy & Damaged Hair|With 17 Amino Acids,Wheat Protein & Ceramides|Paraben-Free|For Women&Men,200 gram View Details
₹445
