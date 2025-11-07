8 long-lasting lipsticks that may last through your date night: Check these shades for a lasting impression

When it's date night, you would want to keep everything under check: from a gorgeous dress to your makeup. And you would definitely not want to waste time reapplying your lip shade in the washroom either. That is when, you know you need a long-lasting lipstick that stays put through your entire date night - from dinner to dessert! Check out top 8 long-lasting lipsticks, which stay intact on your lips for more than 8 hours. 8 long-lasting lipsticks for date night(Pexels)

While we haven't tested these for you, some of these brands widely claim that their lipsticks last long - even 16 hours! HT Shop Now researched Amazon India for some of these picks, and shortlisted them for you.

Top 8 long-lasting lipsticks for you:

Get ready for your date night with the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance Lipstick. Its high-gloss finish and nourishing formula provide up to 16-hour wear without smudging or drying. Perfect for daily glam and bold looks alike. Users loved its glossy finish! They say it stays put even after meals and is totally worth the price.

Experience bold pigment and glossy shine with Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink, absolutely perfect for your romantic dinner dates. This transfer-proof liquid lipstick delivers up to 16 hours of wear with a comfortable, lightweight feel. Shake, swipe, and shine all day long! According to users, this lipstick is super pigmented and doesn’t budge! It has a long-lasting shine that does not require you to reapply after every hour.

Make your date nights even more memorable with the MARS Matte Super Stay Lipstick. It has a vibrant colour that lasts all day. Its smooth, non-drying formula glides easily, giving you a velvety matte finish that resists transfer and fading. Ideal for office or party wear. Users say that it has an amazing matte finish that stayed on for hours without cracking or smudging. It is a great value product.

Add a touch of bold elegance for your romantic night with SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick. Enriched with a creamy formula, this lipstick offers intense colour payoff and a matte finish that lasts. It comes with a sharpener for precision every time. Users love its smooth texture. They say that it is matte but does not dry out. It is perfect for daily wear.

The REVLON ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick, as the name implies, stays on for up to 8 hours without budging or feathering. This bullet lipstick is lightweight, transfer-proof, and super stylish to carry. Users feel the lipstick is lightweight and stays beautiful all day. The suede finish looks premium and classy.

Get soft, airy perfection with Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse. This weightless formula gives a rich matte finish while keeping lips moisturized. This lipstick is perfect for a natural yet chic everyday look. As per users, it is soft and smooth! They even love its lightweight texture.

Nourish and beautify your lips for the date night with Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Mini Lipstick. Made with natural ingredients, it hydrates while delivering bold matte colour for up to 12 hours. Compact, travel-friendly, and toxin-free. According to users, this lipstick is cute and long-lasting! It keeps the lips soft and doesn’t feel heavy, making it great for daily use.

Get intense colour and unbeatable durability with INSIGHT 24 Hrs Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick, that is great for your romantic dinner dates. Its waterproof, smudge-proof formula ensures flawless lips all day and night. Perfect for long events or daily wear. Users say that it is super long-lasting and affordable. It doesn’t transfer at all, so it's perfect for busy days.

FAQ for long lasting lipsticks How long does a long-lasting lipstick actually last? The wear time varies by brand and formula, but most long-lasting lipsticks stay vibrant for 8 to 16 hours.

How do I make my lipstick last longer? For the best results, follow these steps: Exfoliate and moisturize your lips before application. Apply a thin layer of foundation or concealer as a base. Use a lip liner to define and seal the edges. Apply your lipstick and gently blot with tissue. Reapply a light layer to lock in color for extended wear.

Are long-lasting lipsticks drying? Some matte or transfer-proof lipsticks can feel slightly dry due to their stay-put formula. However, few options are infused with nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, argan oil, or hyaluronic acid to keep lips soft and hydrated.

How do I remove long-lasting lipstick easily? Use a micellar water, oil-based makeup remover, or even a bit of coconut oil on a cotton pad. Press it gently on your lips for a few seconds before wiping away to dissolve the colour without irritation.

Can I use long-lasting lipstick daily? Absolutely! Choose a hydrating, lightweight, and non-toxic formula if you wear lipstick daily. Avoid excessive layering and always remove it completely before bedtime to keep your lips healthy and moisturized.

