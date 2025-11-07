8 long-lasting lipsticks that may last through your date night: Check these shades for a lasting impression
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 05:53 pm IST
Getting ready for special date nights wearing your smudgy lip shade? Time to change to these 8 long-lasting picks!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LOréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance Lacquer-Like Shine Finish. 16H longwear lacquer lipstick. High-impact color, zero transfer - 550 Noir Cherry, 4ml View Details
|
₹849.15
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid High-Glossy Lipstick - Witty, Instant Shine & Transfer Proof. Superstay Vinyl Ink Lipstick Last Up To 16Hr, Enriched With Vitamin E & Aloe | 4.2Ml View Details
|
₹480
|
|
|
MARS Matte Super Stay Lipstick | Up to 12 Hours Long Lasting | Smudge Proof and Waterproof Lipstick for Women (2.6 gm) (24-EMPRESS) View Details
|
₹239
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks for Women | Lasts Up To 8+ Hours | Lip Crayon with Sharpener | 2.8gm - 20 Buffy Summers View Details
|
₹773
|
|
|
REVLON ColorStay Suede INK Lipstick, Waterproof, Longwear, Transfer proof, Antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, With Vegan Formula made without parabens, Want It All - 003 View Details
|
₹1,017
|
|
|
Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse Long Lasting upto 24 Hrs, Lightweight lipstick, for Smooth and Pigments Lips, Chocolate Temptation, 4.6g. View Details
|
₹536
|
|
|
Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Mini Lipstick with Avocado Oil & Vitamin E for 12 Hour Long Stay-02 Plum Punch - 0.7 g View Details
|
₹226
|
|
|
INSIGHT 24 Hrs Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick | Lightweight, Highly Pigmented, Long Wear | Kiss Proof & Smudge Proof | With Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil | Vegan, Toxin Free | Shade - 08 Stay Basic (3g) View Details
|
₹272
|
|
