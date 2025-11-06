Korean skincare routine: 10 steps to get glass-like glowing skin in every season

Korean Beauty, or K-Beauty as we know it, has been taking the global skincare by storm. Known for giving users a ‘glass skin’ look, the Korean skincare routine emphasises on hydration, nourishment, and consistency rather than quick fixes. If you’ve ever wondered how Koreans maintain their glowing, youthful skin, the secret lies in their 10-step skincare routine. 10 step Korean skincare routine for glowing skin(Freepik)

Korean skincare routine

While it may seem lengthy, each step serves a purpose in transforming dull skin into a luminous masterpiece. Let’s dive into this world of self-care and discover the 10 essential steps to glass-like glow.

1. Use an oil-based cleanser that melts away impurities

The first step in the Korean skincare routine is double cleansing, beginning with an oil-based cleanser. This step removes makeup, sunscreen, excess sebum, and oil-based impurities that water alone cannot dissolve.

Massage the cleanser gently onto your skin in circular motions to lift dirt and grime. Then rinse with lukewarm water. Popular choices include cleansing balms or micellar oils infused with ingredients like green tea, rice bran, or camellia oil.

Why it matters: It ensures a clean slate without stripping the skin’s natural moisture barrier, preparing it for deeper cleansing.

2. Water-based cleanser: Wash away sweat and residue

The second cleansing step in this skincare routine involves a foaming or gel cleanser to remove water-based impurities such as sweat and dirt. This ensures your pores are completely free of residue from the day.

Look for pH-balanced formulas that are gentle on the skin, avoiding harsh sulphates. Ingredients like centella asiatica, snail mucin, or tea tree extract can help soothe and purify the skin.

Why it matters: Double cleansing helps prevent breakouts and maintains skin clarity by ensuring no impurities linger.

3. Exfoliator: Polish away dead skin cells

Exfoliation is crucial but should be done only two to three times a week. This step helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, promoting a smoother and brighter texture. Choose between chemical exfoliants (like AHA, BHA, or PHA) for gentle resurfacing or physical exfoliants with fine particles for a mild scrub effect.

Why it matters: Regular exfoliation allows skincare products to penetrate more effectively, revealing fresh, glowing skin.

4. Toner: Balance and prep the skin

Toners in K-beauty are not harsh alcohol-based astringents, but hydrating preps that balance the skin’s pH and replenish moisture. They act as the first layer of hydration after cleansing and help the skin absorb the following products more efficiently. Use a hydrating toner with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rose water, or bamboo extract.

Why it matters: A good toner restores balance and creates the perfect base for layering skincare.

5. Essence: The heart of Korean skincare

Essence is the soul of Korean beauty rituals. These combine the lightweight feel of a toner with the concentrated benefits of a serum. Packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients, essences promote cell turnover and skin repair. Apply it by patting gently with your palms, not rubbing.

Why it matters: It provides deep hydration and enhances the overall glow, making skin plumper and more radiant.

6. Serum or ampoule: Target specific concerns

Serums and ampoules deliver highly concentrated active ingredients to address particular issues such as acne, pigmentation, dullness, or wrinkles. For glass-like skin, choose serums enriched with niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or snail mucin. These ingredients help brighten and smooth the complexion over time.

Why it matters: This step delivers the most potent nutrients directly into your skin cells for visible results.

7. Sheet mask – Indulge in intensive hydration

K-beauty’s iconic sheet masks are more than just a pampering treat, they are a hydration powerhouse. These single-use masks are soaked in nutrient-rich essence that penetrates deeply into the skin. Use it once a week, and leave it on for 15–20 minutes for maximum absorption.

Why it matters: Sheet masks flood the skin with moisture, leaving it supple, refreshed, and luminous.

8. Eye cream: Nourish the delicate under-eye area

The skin around the eyes is thin and prone to fine lines and puffiness. Applying a light yet nourishing eye cream keeps this area firm and hydrated. Look for ingredients like peptides, collagen, and caffeine to brighten dark circles and smooth wrinkles.

Why it matters: It prevents early signs of ageing and ensures your eyes look as radiant as the rest of your face.

9. Moisturiser: Lock in all the goodness

No skincare routine is complete without a moisturiser to seal in all the hydration and nutrients from previous steps. Choose a texture that suits your skin type, gel-based for oily skin, cream-based for dry skin, or emulsion-type for combination skin. Ingredients like ceramides, green tea, or squalene help strengthen the skin barrier.

Why it matters: Moisturiser locks everything in, ensuring long-lasting hydration and a smooth, soft finish.

10. Sunscreen: The ultimate protection

The final and most crucial step, sunscreen. Even the most luxurious skincare routine won’t matter if you skip this step. Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning, even on cloudy days or when indoors. Korean sunscreens are famous for being lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for daily wear.

Why it matters: Sunscreen prevents premature ageing, pigmentation, and sun damage, maintaining your glass-like glow for the long term.

Final Thoughts

The 10-step Korean skincare routine isn’t just about layering products, it’s a ritual of self-love and consistency. While it might seem extensive, you don’t have to do all ten steps every day. The key is to listen to your skin and adjust accordingly.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

