Want to shrink your waistline? Try these 3 nutritionist-approved protein smoothie recipes that melt fat fast

Smoothies are not just tasty; they can also help you lose weight. These drinks are made by blending whole fruits and vegetables with water or milk. To make them even better for weight loss, add protein powder. This makes your smoothie rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein, which can help you feel full longer. However, be careful not to drink too many smoothies, especially those with sweet fruits. They can add extra calories and may lead to weight gain. Add protein powder to smoothies for weight loss (Pixabay) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Can you lose weight by drinking protein smoothies? When making smoothies for weight loss, use little or no sugar. A study in the Canadian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology found that overweight people who drank a low-sugar protein drink lost more weight.

Using protein powder in smoothies can support your weight-loss journey in several ways:

Protein helps repair and grow muscles, which is important for keeping your metabolism active while you lose weight.

“Eating protein, including protein powder, slows down digestion and helps you feel full for a longer time. This can reduce hunger and stop overeating,” nutritionist Smita TG tells Health Shots. A study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that higher protein intake is associated with greater satiety.

You can add protein powder to smoothies to create quick and healthy meals. These smoothies can contain a mix of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein. Drinking a protein- and fibre-rich smoothie before breakfast and lunch can help with weight loss, according to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Smoothies that contain both protein and carbohydrates can give you steady energy. This energy can help you stay active and motivated to exercise, whether at the gym or at home, according to an expert. What can I mix with protein powder for weight loss? When choosing protein powder for smoothies, you can select from whey, casein, or plant-based options like soy or pea. Here are some weight loss smoothie recipes that use protein powder:

1. Berry protein smoothie Ingredients: 1 cup of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed. Instructions: Put all the ingredients into a blender. Blend them until smooth.

Serve it with a few mixed berries on top. 2. Green protein smoothie Ingredients: 1 cup of fresh spinach.

1 small banana

1 scoop of plain protein powder

1 cup of coconut water Instructions: Blend all the healthy ingredients until the drink is smooth.

Place a few pieces of banana on top of the weight loss drink.

Peanut butter banana smoothie Ingredients: 1 banana

1 tablespoon of natural peanut butter

1 scoop of chocolate protein powder

1 cup of almond milk Instructions: Mix the ingredients in a blender. Blend until it is creamy and smooth.

Add a few pieces of banana on top before serving. Avoid whole milk because it can lead to weight gain. Some people, especially those who are lactose intolerant, may have issues like bloating, gas, constipation, or diarrhoea, according to Smita. Using plant-based milk or water might be a better option. When choosing protein powder for smoothies, pick high-quality options that are high in protein and low in sugar. Also, eat a balanced diet with whole foods to prevent nutrient deficiencies.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)