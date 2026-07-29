Kangana Ranaut’s 'too much protein makes you dumb' claim gets fact-checked by health experts

Medical experts HT Lifestyle spoke to said there is no biological basis for the idea that protein dulls cognitive ability. According to Riya Oswal, clinical nutritionist at COA Biohacking Clinic and Lounge, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, "The statement oversimplifies a much more complex issue. From a nutrition perspective, there is no scientific evidence that consuming excess protein makes a person 'dumb' or impairs cognitive function. In fact, protein provides amino acids that are essential for producing neurotransmitters that support memory, concentration, and overall brain health."

While her message touched on beneficial habits like eating whole foods and staying active, her specific claim that 'too much protein makes you dumb' raised eyebrows. Health professionals have stepped forward to unpack the science behind protein, brain function, and overall cancer risk.

On July 27, Kangana Ranaut said on Instagram: "Dear Indians, we have the best diet, we don’t need to be influenced by anyone as far as our food is concerned, eat whole foods, minimise your intake of ultra-processed foods like protein shakes or junk (food), as yes, too much protein makes you dumb, eat clean, eat light and remember movement is medicine."

Actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut recently stirred up a health debate after sharing an Instagram Story featuring a map of global cancer rates among people under 50. Accompanying the graphic, she posted a note promoting traditional dietary habits, and warned against a high-protein diet. Also read | Are you taking enough protein? Common signs that you have protein deficiency; tips to fix

Echoing this stance, Dr Asma Pathan, consultant cancer physician at M|O|C Cancer Care, Pune, highlighted that while extreme nutrition habits aren't ideal, brain power isn't harmed by protein. She said, “While the comment has fueled debate around high-protein diets, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that protein affects intelligence or brain function. Consuming excessive amounts of any nutrient is not ideal. Extremely high-protein diets that displace fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other nutrient-rich foods can lead to an unbalanced diet. However, this is very different from saying that protein 'makes you dumb'.”

The cancer connection Because Kangana's Instagram Stories juxtaposed her dietary advice over early-onset cancer statistics, experts clarified what research actually indicates regarding diet and cancer risks. Also read | Oncologist explains how everyday habits affect cancer risk: ‘Window for action is wider than most people think’

"From a cancer specialist's perspective, protein itself is not the enemy. Current research does not show that eating adequate or even moderately high amounts of protein directly causes cancer or impairs cognitive health," explained Dr Pathan, adding, "The concern is not protein as a nutrient, but the source of protein and the overall quality of the diet. Studies have found no consistent link between total protein intake and the risk of common cancers such as breast, colorectal, prostate, ovarian, or pancreatic cancer."

Both experts pointed out that the type of protein consumed is what dictates potential long-term risks:

⦿ Processed meats: "Diets high in processed meats, including bacon, sausages, salami, and other processed red meats, have been associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer," noted Dr Pathan.

⦿ Whole and lean sources: "In contrast, protein from pulses, lentils, beans, soy, dairy, fish, eggs, nuts, seeds and lean poultry is considered part of a healthy, balanced diet," Dr Pathan added. Riya similarly reinforced that 'protein from lean poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, soy, nuts, and seeds can be part of a healthy, cancer-preventive diet'.

⦿ When considering broader cancer risks, Dr Pathan pointed out that protein intake plays a very minor role compared to established lifestyle hazards: "The bigger drivers of cancer risk remain well established: tobacco use, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, unhealthy dietary patterns, and certain viral infections. These factors have a much stronger impact on cancer risk than the amount of protein a person consumes."

Protein deficiency in India: the real challenge While social media debates often focus on the dangers of overconsuming protein shakes or fitness supplements, health practitioners pointed out that India faces the exact opposite problem.

"In India, protein deficiency remains a far more common concern than protein excess," warned Dr Pathan, adding, "Many women, older adults, and economically disadvantaged populations fail to meet their daily protein requirements, which can affect immunity, muscle health, recovery from illness and overall well-being."

For the average person navigating gym culture or dietary trends, Riya noted that protein powders aren't strictly necessary, though they aren't inherently harmful either: "Protein powders are not essential for everyone. Most healthy adults can meet their protein requirements through a balanced diet, with supplements reserved for those who genuinely need them under professional guidance."

In people with pre-existing kidney conditions, Riya noted that very high protein intake may place additional strain on the organs. However, for healthy individuals, moderation remains the best path forward, she shared.

The verdict While avoiding ultra-processed junk and staying physically active are undisputed pillars of health, cutting back on essential protein out of fear of losing mental clarity is unnecessary and scientifically unfounded, per the experts.

"The takeaway is clear: there is no evidence that protein harms brain function or directly causes cancer. Rather than fearing protein, people should focus on consuming the right amount from healthy sources as part of a balanced diet, while maintaining an active lifestyle and following evidence-based nutrition advice," concluded Dr Pathan.

Summarising the core message for everyday eaters, Riya added: "The key is moderation. While excessive protein intake is not advisable, there is no evidence that it reduces intelligence or brain function. Rather than following extreme dietary trends, individuals should focus on a balanced eating pattern that includes adequate high-quality protein, plenty of plant-based foods, healthy fats, and whole grains. Long-term health depends on overall dietary quality, not on eliminating or overconsuming a single nutrient."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.