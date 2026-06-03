Can eating too much protein be harmful? Experts explain why excess intake may do more harm than good

Protein has long been praised for its role in building muscle, supporting metabolism and keeping us full for longer. As a result, high-protein diets have surged in popularity, with many people actively looking for ways to increase their daily intake. But can you have too much of a good thing? Experts warn against excessive protein intake and its health risks. (Unsplash)

A June 2 report by Sophie Egan in The New York Times highlights that while protein is an essential nutrient, consuming more than the body needs may carry certain health risks. The report outlined five potential concerns linked to excessive protein intake. A 2025 survey of 3,000 US adults found that 71% were trying to eat more protein, up from 59% in 2022. (Also read: Bengaluru fitness coach shares simple ‘high-protein diet hack’ to lose weight sustainably: ‘Moong sprouts contain 25 g…’ )

While protein is an essential nutrient, experts say that more is not always better. Bettina Mittendorfer, professor of nutrition and exercise physiology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, told The New York Times that consuming significantly more protein than recommended may come with certain health risks. She noted that potential concerns can arise when people regularly consume well above 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Here are five risks experts highlighted:

1. Increased risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes Much of the protein consumed in the United States comes from animal-based foods. According to a 2021 study by researchers from the US Department of Agriculture, animal foods such as beef, chicken and cured meats account for nearly 70% of people’s protein intake.

Donald Hensrud, associate professor of nutrition and preventive medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, told The New York Times that diets high in red and processed meat have been linked to a greater risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Research published in 2023 found that eating an additional 100 grams of red meat daily was linked to an 11% higher risk of heart disease, while an extra 50 grams of processed red meat per day was associated with a 26% higher risk. Another large study found that people with the highest red meat intake had a significantly greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.