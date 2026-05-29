Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s paneer moong toast is the crispy high-protein snack you need for chai-time cravings; see recipe

When it comes to easy yet delicious snacks, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor never disappoints. From comforting Indian classics to quick modern bites, his recipes often strike the perfect balance between taste and nutrition. His Paneer Green Moong Toast recipe is no different. Check out chef Sanjeev Kapoor's paneer green moong toast recipe. (Instagram)

Made with grated paneer, sprouted green moong and fresh coriander, this baked snack is crispy on the outside and soft, flavourful on the inside. The best part? It comes together in just a few minutes and makes for a perfect tea-time snack, healthy appetiser or even a tiffin option. (Also read: Love seafood? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy fish curry recipe packed with rich flavours )

Packed with protein from paneer and sprouts, the toast is filling without feeling too heavy. The addition of red chillies gives it a spicy kick, while sesame seeds add a delicious crunch after baking.

Unlike deep-fried snacks, this recipe is baked, making it a lighter option for those trying to eat healthier without compromising on flavour. You can also customise it with vegetables like capsicum, onions or corn for extra texture and nutrition.