Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares Konkan summer favourite futi kadi recipe, which he says is ‘made for Indian summers’

Let’s take a look at his recipe:

“Futi kadi has been a Konkan summer favourite for generations. Slightly tangy, deeply refreshing and the kind of drink that feels made for Indian summer,” Chef Sanjeev wrote in the caption. Check out full video here .

A glass of something cool, tangy and soothing often defines Indian summers, especially in coastal regions where age-old drinks continue to be a part of everyday meals. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor , in his May 19 Instagram post, shared the recipe for futi kadi, bringing attention to this humble yet beloved drink that has been enjoyed across generations. (Also read: Love spicy food? Chef Kunal Kapur’s mushroom ghee roast deserves a spot on your menu )

Method: 1. Take kokum petals in a bowl. Add 3 cups water and set aside for 35-40 minutes.

2. Strain the mixture through a fine strainer. Add green chillies, coriander, sugar and salt and mix well.

3. Heat ghee in a shallow nonstick pan. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida and mix well.

4. Add this tempering to the kokum mixture and mix well.

5. Pour into individual serving glasses and serve.

Health benefits Futi Kadi is not just a refreshing summer drink but also offers several health benefits, especially in hot and humid weather. Made with simple, traditional ingredients, it helps keep the body cool and supports hydration, which is essential during peak summer months.

Its light, tangy profile can aid digestion and may help stimulate appetite, making it a soothing addition to meals. As a naturally cooling beverage, it is often preferred in coastal regions to prevent heat-related discomfort and provide quick relief from fatigue caused by high temperatures.