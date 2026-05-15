Love spicy food? Chef Kunal Kapur’s mushroom ghee roast deserves a spot on your menu

If you love bold, fiery flavours that instantly wake up your taste buds, this one is going to hit the right spot. Chef Kunal Kapur has put a delicious twist on a classic with his mushroom ghee roast, a dish that brings together heat, aroma, and rich indulgence in every bite. Master the art of spicy paneer tikka with Chef Kunal Kapur's flavourful recipe.

Chef Kunal shares the recipe in his May 14 post along with the caption, “If you love bold, spicy food, this mushroom ghee roast is going to be your new obsession. Juicy mushrooms are tossed in a rich, masaledar paste and roasted in ghee till they turn glossy, slightly crisp, and full of flavour. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar connects ‘golgappas and aloo chaat’ to gut health science, says trillions of bacteria respond to it )

He added, “It's the kind of dish you'll keep picking at straight from the pan, perfect with rice, roti, or even on toast when you're craving something chatpata and comforting.”

Ingredients Marinade

Paneer – 500gms

Salt – to taste

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Onion chunks – ½ cup

Capsicum chunks – ½ cup

Hung Curd – 3 tbsp

Bhuna besan – 2 tbsp

Chaat masala

Lemon juice – 2tbsp Ghee Roast Masala