Chef Ranveer Brar connects ‘golgappas and aloo chaat’ to gut health science, says trillions of bacteria respond to it

“The real purpose of chaat is to keep the stomach healthy. Inside our gut, there are trillions of bacteria, and these bacteria are billions of years old. Our human history is probably around 900,000 years old, and proper recorded history is about 300,000 years old. So those bacteria , which are billions of years old, react when the environment changes,” he says.

Brar explains that what we eat is not just about taste or indulgence, it is also about how our gut responds to it. And in his view, chaat is almost like a playful trigger for the trillions of bacteria that live inside us. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar calls ‘superfood’ a marketing stunt, says real nutrition lies in India’s traditional food wisdom )

From golgappas to aloo chaat, these tangy favourites are more than just street-side indulgence. Chef Ranveer Brar explains in his April 25 Instagram post how chaat may actually connect to gut health and the ancient ecosystem inside our bodies.

He goes on to explain how food like chaat may actually influence this internal ecosystem. “And do you know what we eat? Chaat. So that the bacteria inside us can readjust themselves, and our beneficial bacteria can increase, improving our digestion. In a way, you are just a medium for those billions-of-years-old bacteria to survive, and chaat is just having a little fun with you,” he adds.

While the idea may sound playful, it reflects a growing conversation around gut health and the microbiome, the complex community of bacteria that plays a key role in digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. Brar takes a popular street snack and turns it into something far more layered, suggesting that food is not just cultural, but also deeply biological.

Right way to indulge in chaat The right way to indulge in chaat is all about balance and mindfulness. It’s best enjoyed fresh, in moderate portions, and ideally from hygienic sources where ingredients are prepared cleanly and served immediately. Pairing it with plenty of water and not overloading on too many fried or overly spicy add-ons can help keep it light on the stomach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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