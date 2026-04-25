Chef Ranveer Brar calls ‘superfood’ a marketing stunt, says real nutrition lies in India’s traditional food wisdom

The global wellness industry is worth over a trillion dollars, and much of it revolves around one powerful buzzword: superfood. But who actually defines it? And who decides which ingredient earns the label? According to Ranveer Brar, the answer is far less scientific than we assume and far more commercial. Ranveer Brar critiques superfood marketing, emphasises the value of traditional Indian ingredients.

In an April 24 podcast with Soha Ali Khan, chef Ranveer Brar shared his perspective on the subject, offering a candid look at how food trends are shaped and marketed today. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy and delicious mango milkshake and smoothie recipes: See step-by-step preparation )

Ranveer Brar on India’s traditional ingredients Ranveer Brar began by addressing the ongoing quinoa-versus-millets debate. While millets are often praised for being more affordable and nutrient-dense, he offered a more balanced view. Quinoa’s global rise, he said, actually helped bring long-overdue attention back to millets.

He highlighted several traditional Indian ingredients that are nutritional powerhouses in their own right. Ragi (finger millet) is rich in calcium and essential micronutrients, while fruits like jamun and falsa stand out for their deep colour and high antioxidant content. Makhana (fox nuts), too, offer impressive fibre content and help keep you fuller for longer.