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Looking for budget-friendly home decor items? Shop these Amazon finds under ₹999
Want to give your home a Pinterest-inspired makeover without overspending? These Amazon home decor finds under ₹999 are worth adding to your cart.
Published on: Jul 31, 2026, 16:49:46 IST
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Easyera Lotus Golden Tealight Holder Stylishly Shaped Lotus Candle Stand Metal Beautiful Design Home Decoration Festival Occasions Size 12,10,8 Inch Set of 3 Not Include Glass(Adjustable)View Details
₹901
DECOR WISHES® Candle Holder Stand Pillar Candle Stand for Home Decor Tealight for Center Table Tealight Stand for Diwali Christmas (Design 2)View Details
₹649
Behoma Solid Large Set of 2 Metal Pillar Candle Holders with Gift BoxView Details
₹999
SKYGREEN PlantsSKYGREEN Artificial Plants with Pot | Small Plants with Pot | Fake Plastic Plants with Pot | Artificial Plant for Home Decor & Office Decor | Indoor Plants | Artificial Plants for Decoration | (BN-7)View Details
₹599
SKYGREEN PlantsArtificial Mini Potted Plant with Modern White Ceramic Zen Pot - Faux Greenery for Home Decor, Office Desk, Kitchen & Bedside - Realistic Lifelike Leaves, Small Decorative Indoor Plant for GiftingView Details
₹180
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.