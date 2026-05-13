Chef Kunal Kapur shares comforting fusion recipe for shakshuka idli: See step-by-step preparation

When we think of fusion dishes, the mind often floats away to fancy restaurants. However, taking to Instagram on May 13, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe that will help us prepare one in our home kitchen. Kunal Kapur's shakshuka idli recipe serves three. (@chefkunal/Instagram )

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Bringing together North African and South Indian cuisines, the chef demonstrated how to prepare shakshuka idli. “Shakshuka Idli is one of my absolute favourite brunches to make on the weekend,” he wrote in the caption.

“It’s the perfect mix of comfort and spice - soft idlis soaking up a rich, tangy tomato base with bold spices and runny eggs. It feels indulgent yet familiar, bringing together two cuisines in the most satisfying way. I love how quickly it comes together while still feeling special enough for a slow, cosy brunch.”

The detailed recipe is as follows.