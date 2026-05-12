Chef Kunal Kapur shares homemade chocobar ice cream recipe to beat the summer heat: See step-by-step making

Everyone loves ice cream, and in the scorching Indian summer, it is often all that one looks forward to. While there are many flavours and varieties to choose from, one often finds oneself going for the classic chocobar. There is something rustic and nostalgic about this version, which is also surprisingly affordable for all. Kunal Kapur's chocobar recipe uses only five ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 11, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for chocobar ice cream that will allow us to prepare the treat easily at home. It uses five simple ingredients and can be whipped up in minutes, minus the freezing time.

“The weather is getting hotter than ever, and this homemade choco bar is exactly the kind of frozen treat you’ll want stocked in your freezer,” the chef wrote in the caption. “Creamy, chocolatey, and so easy to make at home, it’s perfect for all of you who love homemade ice creams and simple summer desserts. Every bite feels nostalgic, refreshing, and extra satisfying on warm days.”

The detailed recipe is presented as follows.