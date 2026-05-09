Chef Ranveer Brar explains why Alphonso mangoes are ‘overrated’ for aamras, shares easy recipe

Taking to Instagram on May 8, Ranveer Brar shared that when it comes to picking the right mango for various recipes, including aamras, Alphonso is a “bit overrated,” and finding the right balance is the key.

The general popularity of Alphonso (also known as Hapus) mangoes has left many with the impression that ammras made completely with this particular variety is the best that can be. However, according to celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar , that is not the case.

In the hot summer months, aamras is a comfort food that is prepared in almost every home. But with so many varieties of mangoes available in the market to choose from, it makes sense to wonder which would be the best choice for this dish in particular.

“If you are ever making aamras, there is a basic formula to keep in mind,” he stated. “If you use eight mangoes in the recipe, six of them should not be Hapus (Alphonso). The taste is better balanced when aamras also includes Kesar and/or Chausa mangoes. Hapus has its own notes of sweetness and aroma, but lacks in terms of flavour profile.”

“This is why saying that only Alphonso is used to make aamras is completely wrong,” he continued. “Alphonso is only 30 percent of a good aamras.”

How to make aamras In his blog, Ranveer Brar shared an easy amras recipe that can be served with warm, fluffy puris. The detailed recipe for both is presented as follows.

Recipe for aamras Ingredients: 2 large-sized mangoes, cut into cubes

⅓ cup Caster sugar

Mint sprig Method of preparation: In a bowl, add mangoes and caster sugar. Now, with the help of a hand blender, blend this mixture until smooth in texture. Serve in a bowl garnished with a mint sprig. If you wish to store, dip the seeds of the used mangoes into the aamras and refrigerate. Recipe for puri Ingredients: 2 cups Whole wheat flour

¼ cup Semolina

Salt to taste

Oil for dough

Water as required

Oil for frying Method of preparation: For dough: In a parat or a bowl, add wheat flour, semolina powder, salt to taste, oil and water. Knead it into smooth, tight dough. Cover it with a muslin cloth and keep it aside for further use. For puri: Pinch a small lemon-sized ball and roll it into a round shape to slightly thick. Heat oil in a kadai. Once the oil is medium hot, fry the puri Press until the puri puffs up and splash oil to puff up fully. Flip over and fry until it turns golden brown. Remove and place on an absorbent paper. Serve hot with prepared Aamras and mango shrikhand. Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.