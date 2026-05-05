London doctor shares mango gut shot recipe loaded with fibre and polyphenols

Gut shots are small, concentrated, functional drinks that provide us with many necessary nutrients and are beneficial for gut and overall health. While there are many available in the market, nothing beats creating one at home, where we can rest easy about the quality of the ingredients used. Dr Rupy Aujla's mango gut shot can be prepared in minutes. (@doctors_kitchen/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 1, Dr Rupy Aujla, a London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, shared his own recipe for a gut shot that is perfect for the scorching Indian summer. It has just four main ingredients and no added sugar, with mango being the star of the show.

“I’ve been making this gut shot on repeat,” he noted in the caption. “It’s a delicious way to top up your fibre and anti-inflammatory polyphenols in just a few sips.”

He went on to list the health benefits of all the ingredients used in the recipe. They are as follows: