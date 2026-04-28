What is the best way to introduce fibre in children’s diet? UK surgeon explains

Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that cannot be digested by the body. As such, introducing it into a child’s diet is tricky, as it may result in bowel dysfunction. Taking to Instagram on April 27, Dr Karan Rajan , a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, shared the right way to do it.

Increasing a child’s fibre intake The secret to introducing fibre to a kid’s diet without upsetting their little stomach is to do it gradually in small increments, explained Dr Rajan. He listed the amount of fibre that a child should eat as part of their daily diet with respect to their age. It is as follows.

Ages six to 12 months: Around five grams

Ages two to five years: Around 15 grams

Ages five to 11 years: Around 20 grams

Ages above 11 years: Working up to adult target (around 30 grams) However, Dr Rajan notes that the list only provides the expected baseline, and that every kid has their own gut tolerance.

“Kids' guts are obviously smaller, their colons are shorter, and their gut bacteria are still developing, and they're building their fibre tolerance for the first time,” he stated. “You can't just dump 20 g into a toddler and expect them to feel fine.”

Evidence suggests that increasing fibre rapidly in the diet can cause gas and bloating. For a child, this can result in negative associations with foods.

“So, the mantra is start low and go slow. Gently uptitrate the fibre intake by 2 g above baseline per week. Week one, 5 g, week two, 7 g, and so on,” noted Dr Rajan. Cooking or stewing some of the fruits and vegetables can also help, he added, as it makes the fibre more gentle in the gut.

Adding diversity to the fibre intake According to Dr Rajan, it is not just the intake of the required amount of fibre that matters, but also the types of fibres that are incorporated into the diet.

“A 2019 study in kids showed that fibre diversity, not just the number, predicted healthier gut microbiomes. You want soluble fibre from oats and apples. Resistant starches from cooled potatoes and rice. Pectin from berries. Different fibres feed different bacteria. You're not just building more tolerance to fibre. You're building tolerance to different fibres,” he stated.

Fibre intake is not just about avoiding constipation, he reminded. “Early life fibre diversity shapes lifelong microbiome resilience.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.