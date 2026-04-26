Did you know soluble fibre intake can help with irritable bowel syndrome? Maryland doctor explains

Taking to Instagram on April 26, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, shared that adding more soluble fibre to the diet can help relieve IBS symptoms. He explained why that happens and also what to look out for.

Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a common functional disorder of the digestive system that presents a number of uncomfortable or painful symptoms, such as constipation, diarrhoea, gas and bloating. The symptoms are usually managed through medications, diet and lifestyle changes.

Why soluble fibre helps with IBS “IBS is not one single condition. It's a pattern of symptoms,” stated Dr Sood. “And one of the biggest drivers can be how your gut handles fermentation and stool consistency. And that's exactly where soluble fibre comes in.”

Soluble fibre is the type of dietary fibre that absorbs water and forms a gel-like consistency in the gut. It slows down digestion and helps regulate bowel movements. This affects both people who are experiencing constipation and those who are dealing with diarrhoea.

“It can also act as a prebiotic feeding beneficial gut bacteria, which may help reduce bloating and improve overall gut function over time,” noted the physician. Common sources of soluble fibre include foods like oats, chia seeds, flax seeds, psyllium husk, apples, and even beans.

Trouble with insoluble fibre While dealing with irritable bowel syndrome, it is important to remember that not all dietary fibres are the same. According to the Mayo Clinic website, there are two main types of fibres: soluble and insoluble. As the name suggests, the first one dissolves in water while the second does not.

Insoluble fibre supports the movement of material through the digestive system and adds bulk to stool. It “can actually make symptoms worse for some people with IBS, especially if it's introduced too quickly,” cautioned Dr Sood.

“So the principle here isn't just to take fibre, it's using the right type, starting low, and building up gradually based on how your body responds,” he shared. “Some people may notice improvements in things like skin, (but) that is likely related to overall gut health changes, not a direct guaranteed effect.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.