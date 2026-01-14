IBS has no permanent cure, but yoga can help you relieve IBS symptoms naturally: Expert suggests 9 yoga asanas

For some people, indigestion is one of the health problems they deal with every single day. One moment you are fine, the next you are dealing with bloating, cramps, or that uncomfortable "why can't I just poop normally today?" feeling. For people living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), this daily struggle can feel exhausting and unpredictable. Some days it is constipation, other days it is sudden urgency and most days, it is discomfort that refuses to go away. Stress, food triggers, and even emotions can make things worse, turning digestion into a never-ending struggle. While diet and medication help, according to yoga expert Akhil Gore, yoga also offers a gentle way to calm the gut, ease tension, and help digestion feel a little more balanced.

Manage IBS symptoms with these yoga poses. (Adobe Stock)