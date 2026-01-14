IBS has no permanent cure, but yoga can help you relieve IBS symptoms naturally: Expert suggests 9 yoga asanas
For some people, indigestion is one of the health problems they deal with every single day. One moment you are fine, the next you are dealing with bloating, cramps, or that uncomfortable "why can't I just poop normally today?" feeling. For people living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), this daily struggle can feel exhausting and unpredictable. Some days it is constipation, other days it is sudden urgency and most days, it is discomfort that refuses to go away. Stress, food triggers, and even emotions can make things worse, turning digestion into a never-ending struggle. While diet and medication help, according to yoga expert Akhil Gore, yoga also offers a gentle way to calm the gut, ease tension, and help digestion feel a little more balanced.
What is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)?
IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disorder that affects the digestive system, leading to symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and irregular bowel movements. Most IBS symptoms appear as diarrhea, constipation, or a mix of both. While there is no permanent cure, IBS can be effectively managed by identifying triggers such as stress, certain foods, and excess caffeine, and by adopting supportive lifestyle practices. Research published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology highlights that stress regulation and nervous system balance play a crucial role in improving IBS symptoms, making yoga helpful.
9 yoga poses that support IBS relief and digestion
Stress, anxiety, and emotional tension often worsen digestive symptoms. Yoga gently stimulates the abdominal organs, improving circulation, and activating the parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) nervous system. As Gore explains, poses that combine compression, relaxation, and controlled breathing are especially effective for improving gut motility and reducing sensitivity.
1. Pawanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)
This pose helps release trapped gas, reduces bloating, and eases abdominal discomfort. It gently stimulates the intestines and supports smoother bowel movement. How to do it:
- Lie on your back and bend both knees toward your chest.
- Clasp your hands around your shins.
- Gently pull the knees closer while exhaling.
- Keep your shoulders relaxed on the floor.
- Hold for a few breaths and release slowly.
2. Malasana (Yogic squat)
“Malasana supports natural elimination by aligning the colon and encouraging bowel movement. It also helps reduce constipation-related discomfort,” Gore tells Health Shots. How to do it:
- Stand with feet slightly wider than hips.
- Lower into a deep squat, keeping heels grounded.
- Bring palms together at the chest.
- Use elbows to gently spread knees.
- Breathe deeply for 20–30 seconds.
3. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)
This forward bend calms the digestive tract and soothes the nervous system, which is essential for stress-related IBS. How to do it:
- Sit with legs extended forward.
- Inhale to lengthen the spine.
- Exhale and fold forward from the hips.
- Hold your shins or feet comfortably.
- Stay for several slow breaths.
4. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half spinal twist)
This twisting pose massages abdominal organs and improves intestinal movement, supporting digestion and detoxification. How to do it:
- Sit with legs extended.
- Bend one knee and place the foot outside the opposite thigh.
- Twist gently toward the bent knee.
- Keep the spine tall.
- Hold and breathe, then switch sides.
5. Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine spinal twist)
A deeply relaxing twist that aids gut mobility while calming the nervous system. Ideal during IBS flare-ups. How to do it:
- Lie on your back and hug one knee to your chest.
- Drop it gently across the body.
- Extend arms out to the sides.
- Turn the head in the opposite direction.
- Relax for several breaths.
6. Balasana (Child’s pose)
Balasana releases abdominal tension and activates the parasympathetic nervous system, helping reduce stress-induced digestive symptoms. How to do it:
- Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels.
- Fold forward, resting your chest on yourthighs.
- Lower the forehead to the floor.
- Extend arms or keep them relaxed.
- Breathe slowly and deeply.
7. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)
This pose improves circulation to the abdominal region and supports digestion without straining the gut. How to do it:
- Lie on your back with knees bent.
- Place feet hip-width apart.
- Press feet into the mat and lift hips.
- Keep shoulders relaxed.
- Hold for a few breaths, then lower slowly.
8. Apanasana (Knees-to-chest pose)
Apanasana gently stimulates bowel movement and relieves abdominal tightness and discomfort. How to do it:
- Lie on your back and bend both knees.
- Bring knees toward the chest.
- Hold behind the thighs or shins.
- Rock gently if comfortable.
- Breathe deeply before releasing.
9. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)
Unique for being practiced after meals, Vajrasana aids digestion, reduces acidity, and improves gut comfort. How to do it:
- Kneel on the mat and sit back on heels.
- Keep spine upright.
- Rest hands on thighs.
- Close your eyes and breathe slowly.
- Stay for 5–10 minutes if comfortable.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
