Coffee, milk and protein shake: Dietitian reveals 8 common drinks that may cause gas and bloating

We have all had those days when our stomach suddenly feels tight, puffy, or uncomfortably full, almost like a balloon trapped under our ribs. Gas and bloating can be annoying and cause digestive discomfort. Gas happens when excess air or undigested food ferments in the gut, while bloating is that tight, full feeling caused by trapped gas. And sometimes, it is not the food on your plate but the drink in your hand causing the trouble. From a refreshing juice to a fizzy soda to even your morning coffee, these drinks can quietly trigger gas and bloating. If you often deal with puffiness, discomfort, or burping after certain beverages, stopping these drinks can help. Dietician lists 8 everyday drinks that might be quietly upsetting your digestion.(Adobe Stock)

8 drinks that can cause gas and bloating

1. Carbonated beverages

Carbonated drinks, like soda, sparkling water, and energy fizzers, contain high amounts of carbon dioxide gas. When you drink them, you swallow this gas, and it can easily get trapped in the digestive tract. A study published in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases found that excessive carbonation increases pressure in the stomach, leading to bloating, belching, and discomfort. Dietician Vidhi Chawla explains that even zero-sugar or healthy fizzy drinks can cause this reaction because the issue is the gas itself, not the ingredients. If you often feel gassy after drinking them, it is simply your body struggling to release the extra air.

2. Protein shakes

Protein shakes are popular, especially among fitness enthusiasts, but they can also cause bloating. Dairy-based protein powders contain lactose, and many people are lactose intolerant without realizing it. This leads to gas, stomach cramps, and bloating.

Some plant-based powders also cause digestive problems due to added sweeteners, gums, or high-fiber ingredients. Consuming large amounts of protein quickly can also overwhelm your digestive system. The type of protein, the quality of the powder, and your personal tolerance all play a big role in how your stomach reacts, Chawla tells Health Shots.

3. Beer and other fermented alcohols

Beer is naturally carbonated and fermented, two major triggers for gas. The yeast and carbohydrates in beer can ferment inside your gut, creating more gas and bloating. Fermented drinks like kombucha or wine may also cause discomfort in some people, especially if they contain added sugar or are consumed in large amounts.

4. Coffee

Coffee is a daily ritual for many, but it can be hard on the stomach. While it offers benefits like reduced inflammation and better metabolism, it also increases stomach acid. For those sensitive to caffeine, this boost in acidity can irritate the stomach lining and lead to gas, acidity, or even diarrhea. Chawla notes that coffee stimulates the gut, which can be helpful for some people but uncomfortable for others. If your stomach feels gassy after your morning cup, your caffeine sensitivity might be to blame.

5. Milk

Milk can be a hidden trigger for bloating, especially when added to tea or coffee. People with lactose intolerance cannot properly digest lactose, the sugar in milk. Even small amounts can cause bloating, gas, or cramps. According to the Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism, lactose malabsorption is extremely common among adults. If you feel bloated after dairy, switching to lactose-free or plant milk may help.

6. Sugary drinks

Beverages high in sugar, like packaged juices, sports drinks, and soft drinks, are digested quickly and ferment in the gut. This fermentation produces gas. High fructose intake especially can be tough on the digestive system and may lead to bloating, diarrhea, or abdominal discomfort.

7. Citrus fruit juices

Citrus juices such as orange, sweet lime, and lemon juice are acidic. When consumed on an empty stomach, they can irritate the stomach lining. This sudden increase in acidity can lead to gas, bloating, or a burning sensation. The acid also speeds up digestion, which for some people results in gas or loose stools.

8. Bubble tea

Bubble tea or boba tea is fun, colourful, and trendy, but not always gut-friendly. Many versions use high-fructose corn syrup, which some people cannot absorb well, leading to gas and diarrhea. Tapioca pearls are also heavy to digest and can sit in the stomach longer, causing bloating. Drinking it occasionally is fine, but regular consumption may irritate sensitive stomachs.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)