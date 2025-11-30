Struggling with bloating at night? Gastroenterologist shares 7 detox drinks for easier digestion

Do you often end your day feeling heavy, bloated, or sluggish at night? Many people struggle with nighttime digestive discomfort, especially after long or stressful days. Small habits we barely pay attention to, like eating late, overeating, sipping on fizzy drinks, or lying down too soon after meals, can easily trigger bloating. Even stress, smoking, or trigger foods like caffeine and spicy dishes can slow digestion and trap gas. While a balanced diet definitely helps, few simple nighttime drinks can also help you ease this discomfort. Soothing home remedies like ginger tea, warm lemon water, chamomile tea, or fennel seed water help release trapped gas, calm the stomach, and support smoother digestion, so you can sleep feeling lighter and more relaxed. These bedtime drinks can ease bloating and calm digestion.(Adobe Stock)

Drinks for bloating at night

Here are 7 nighttime drinks that can help you ease bloating and reduce digestive discomfort quickly:

1. Ginger tea

Ginger is one of the most effective remedies for digestive discomfort. A study published in Food Science and Nutrition found that ginger helps speed up stomach emptying, reducing bloating and that uncomfortable feeling of fullness. Sip a warm cup of ginger tea 30 minutes after dinner to soothe your stomach naturally. Dr Bhushan Chittawadagi, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hosmat Hospitals, recommends ginger for people who frequently experience slow digestion or gas after meals.

How to make it: Boil 1 cup of water with 1/2 teaspoon of grated ginger for 3–4 minutes. Strain it into a cup and drink it warm. You can add a few drops of honey if you prefer mild sweetness.

2. Honey and cinnamon drink

This calming combination helps reduce gas and improve digestion. Honey has mild anti-inflammatory benefits, while cinnamon helps relax digestive muscles. Together, they work as a gentle nighttime tonic that reduces heaviness and supports smoother digestion.

How to make it: Heat 1 cup of water until warm—do not boil. Add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder or a small cinnamon stick and let it steep for 3 minutes. Remove the stick (or strain), then stir in 1 teaspoon of honey. Sip slowly before bedtime.

3. Fennel seed water

“Fennel seeds are packed with fiber and have natural anti-inflammatory properties. A tablespoon contains 2.3 g of fiber, almost half of what you get from a whole apple,” Dr Chittawadagi tells Health Shots. A 2023 review in Nutrients shows that dietary fiber plays a key role in reducing gas and bloating. Simply steep crushed fennel seeds in warm water and sip slowly before bed.

How to make it: Lightly crush 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds to release their oils. Add them to a cup of hot water and let them steep for 10 minutes. Strain the water and drink it while warm. You can also chew a few softened seeds afterward for extra benefits.

4. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is widely known for promoting a healthy sleep cycle. Its calming and relaxing effect can help you sleep faster. However, it also helps with digestion. Chamomile tea contains carminative compounds that relieve gas and bloating and can even ease acid reflux triggered by inflammation or stress.

How to make it: Place 1 teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers or a chamomile tea bag into a cup. Pour hot water over it and let it steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bag or strain the flowers. Drink warm just before bed for best results.

5. Warm lemon water

Lemon water can stimulate digestion, reduce bloating, and support a gentle detox effect. Drinking it warm before bedtime helps your system break down food more smoothly while also preventing water retention.

How to make it: Warm 1 cup of water (not too hot). Squeeze in the juice of half a fresh lemon. Stir and drink immediately. You can also add a small slice of lemon for extra flavour.

6. Cucumber and mint drink

Cucumber hydrates and reduces bloating, while mint soothes digestive spasms. A study in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that peppermint can ease stomach and intestinal spasms, reducing the chances of nighttime bloating.

How to make it: Add 4–5 thin cucumber slices and 4–5 fresh mint leaves into a glass of warm or room-temperature water. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes so the flavours infuse. Stir once and drink slowly.

7. Basil seed water

“Basil seeds expand in water, helping improve digestion and reduce acidity. They work as a gentle natural remedy for gas and support gut health,” says Dr Chittawadagi.

How to make it: Add 1 teaspoon of basil seeds to a glass of warm water. Allow them to soak for 10–15 minutes until they swell. Stir once and drink immediately. You can add a drop of honey if needed.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)