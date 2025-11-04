Kokilaben Hospital gastroenterologist explains when ‘acidity or heartburn’ could signal serious gut problems

Feeling bloated, gassy, or dealing with constant stomach discomfort? Maybe you’ve brushed it off as stress, late-night snacking, or just “normal digestion issues.” But your gut could be trying to tell you something important. From sudden changes in bowel habits to recurring heartburn, some symptoms are warning signs you shouldn’t ignore. Daily heartburn could signal serious issues, warns gastroenterologist Dr Bhangale. (Shutterstock)

To help decode what your stomach might be signalling, Dr Dipak Bhangale, gastroenterologist, hepatologist and interventional Endoscopist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, shares in his September 17 Instagram post the common gut problems that need your attention before they turn serious. (Also read: Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist says ‘eat 1–2 whole eggs every day’, explains why yolks are good for your heart health )

Gut symptoms you should never ignore

“One patient came to me with daily heartburn for over a year. Initially, they thought it was just acidity and took some antacids, but the symptoms kept worsening. Gradually, their weight started dropping, and even swallowing food became difficult. When we performed an endoscopy, it revealed oesophageal cancer,” Dr Bhangale recounts.

He explains, “Occasional acidity is normal, but if you experience daily heartburn for months, or notice symptoms like unexplained weight loss, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, or persistent discomfort, it may not be ‘just acidity.’ Early detection is crucial. At an early stage, treatment is far more effective. If ignored, complications increase and managing the condition becomes much harder.”

How serious can recurring acid reflux be

Dr Bhangale stresses, “Many people try to ignore recurring heartburn or acid reflux, thinking it’s minor, but these could be warning signs of serious gastrointestinal issues. If you repeatedly experience these symptoms, especially difficulty swallowing, don’t hesitate, consult a gastroenterologist. Your gut health deserves attention before it escalates.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.