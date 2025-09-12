What is inside a first aid kit? Doctors share essential items you must always have: Paracetamol, antacid, burn ointments

A well-stocked first aid kit is essential for every household, serving as the first line of support during medical emergencies. But what are the key items to include? Find out ahead. Also read | How to handle medical emergencies? 5 essential steps everyone should be aware of A well-stocked first aid kit typically includes adhesive bandages, medical tape, pain relievers, a thermometer, and other supplies. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Purusatyam Chakraborty, HOD, emergency, CMRI Kolkata, said, “A first aid kit is a vital necessity in every household, serving as the first line of support during medical emergencies. In a home where minor injuries, burns, insect bites, or sudden illnesses are common, having a well-stocked kit ensures timely care before medical help is accessed.”

Dr Gaurav Bhargava, head of emergency services at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, said, “When we think of a first aid kit, we should see it as more than just a box with medicines. For us, it represents the very first step in responding to an emergency at home. First aid is not the final treatment; it is that vital bridge that keeps someone stable until proper medical care can be given.”

Essential medicines in first aid kit

The doctors explained that paracetamol for fever and pain, pain relief spray for musculoskeletal injuries, and antacids for acidity and digestive issues are a must. Antiseptic solutions for cleaning wounds, sterile gauze for dressing wounds, adhesive bandages for covering minor cuts and scrapes, and burn ointments for treating burns were also important.

Dr Chakraborty said, “An ideal home first aid kit should include essential medicines such as paracetamol for fever and pain, oral rehydration salts (ORS) for dehydration, and antacids for acidity. Antiseptic solutions, sterile gauze, adhesive bandages, cotton, and micropore tape are crucial for wound cleaning and dressing. Burn ointments, antibiotic creams, and a digital thermometer are also indispensable. For musculoskeletal injuries, a crepe bandage, pain relief spray, and safety scissors are useful.”

Basic supplies that should be in first aid kit

“Given the prevalence of mosquito-borne illnesses and allergies in India, mosquito repellents, antihistamines, and basic stomach medicines like mild laxatives or anti-diarrhoeal tablets are recommended. Additional items such as gloves, tweezers, and face masks further enhance the kit’s utility. While a first aid kit provides immediate relief, it is not a substitute for professional medical care, which must be sought promptly when needed,” Dr Chakraborty added.

For homes with elderly members or people with health conditions, blood pressure monitor and sugar testing kits should be a part of the first aid kit, Dr Bhargava said: “A basic kit does not need to be complicated. Things like bandages, sterile gauze, antiseptic solution, gloves, a thermometer and even tweezers should always be there. Keeping a strip of paracetamol or an antacid can be helpful too. In homes with elderly members or people with health conditions, devices like a blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter or sugar testing kit can make all the difference in those crucial first minutes.”

Additional tips

It is important to regularly check expiry dates and refill items as needed, and it is also important to know how to use the items in your first aid kit. Dr Bhargava also said you should consider simple training like CPR or the principle of 'check, call, care' to give yourself confidence in emergency situations.

He said, “But having the items is only part of it. We should all check expiry dates, refill what is finished, and most importantly, know how to use what is inside. Even simple training — like learning CPR or remembering the principle of ‘check, call, care’—gives confidence when faced with a sudden situation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.