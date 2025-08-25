A mosquito bite goes beyond rashes and allergies: Doctor explains what really happens and how to prevent them

A mosquito bite is usually just a harmless red bump that fades in a few days. However, during the monsoon, it often raises serious health concerns. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Tayal, consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “The danger goes far beyond temporary discomfort. Certain mosquito species are known carriers of serious vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis. These illnesses, though preventable, can have life-threatening consequences if not detected and treated in time.” Also read | World Mosquito Day 2025: Doctor shares hidden health risks of mosquito bites beyond rashes Malaria and dengue can have life-threatening consequences if not detected and treated in time.(Unsplash)

What happens when a mosquito bites you?

While the bite itself may feel harmless initially, the pathogens transmitted through the mosquito’s saliva can enter the bloodstream within seconds.

The challenge is that early symptoms, mild fever, fatigue, body ache, or headache, can easily be mistaken for common viral infections.

Unfortunately, these conditions can escalate quickly. Dengue, for example, can lead to internal bleeding and shock; malaria can cause severe anemia and organ damage; Japanese encephalitis may result in brain inflammation; and chikungunya can trigger prolonged joint pain.

Children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable to such complications.

Apart from these infections, mosquitoes can also trigger rare but severe allergic reactions. One such condition, known as skeeter syndrome, causes large, warm, and painful swellings around the bite site. This is the body’s exaggerated immune response to mosquito saliva proteins. In extreme cases, allergic reactions may cause fever, blisters, or lymph node swelling, requiring prompt medical attention.

Dengue infections can lead to serious health complications.

Prevention tips to stay safe:

Dr Tushar Tayal explained that prevention is possible to stay safe from these mosquito-borne illnesses.

Using mosquito repellents (creams, sprays, or patches), wearing full-sleeved clothing, sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, and keeping doors and windows screened can significantly reduce bite risk.

Equally important is environmental control, eliminating stagnant water in flower pots, coolers, gutters, and discarded containers where mosquitoes breed. Even small collections of water can become breeding grounds in just a few days. Also read | Dengue cases on the rise: Know the top prevention and recovery tips to stay safe

A bite could be the starting point of a serious illness, especially in high-risk seasons or areas. Staying alert, protecting yourself, and preventing mosquito breeding are not just good habits, they’re essential steps to safeguard health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.