Dengue cases on the rise: Know the top prevention and recovery tips to stay safe

Dengue cases are prevalent during the monsoon season, causing high fever. It is caused by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and can be prevented by taking adequate precautions. Even if you or your loved ones contract dengue, a proper diet can help achieve a faster recovery. Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes and is common in tropical climates(unsplash)

ALSO READ: Dengue hemorrhagic fever: Doctor shares warning signs of this severe form of dengue; know prevention tips

Dr Vaibhav K Gupta, Associate Director of Internal Medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle why dengue is of particular concern now.

He said, “The rise of dengue fever is a growing concern, driven by several key factors. Climate change plays a significant role, creating warmer, wetter conditions that are ideal for mosquito breeding and survival. Rapidly expanding cities often lack proper waste management, leading to abundant stagnant water sources where mosquitoes thrive. Increased global travel facilitates the quick spread of the virus across borders, introducing new strains to vulnerable populations.”

Surprisingly, mosquitoes are becoming tougher to control, as he added, “Mosquitoes are developing resistance to common insecticides, making traditional control methods less effective.”

Tips to reduce risks

The first step is to take essential precautions and minimise exposure to areas potentially infested with mosquitoes. Dr Gupta shared two vital ways to do this:

Eliminate breeding sites : Regularly empty, clean, and scrub any containers that can hold water, such as flower pots, old tires, and pet bowls. Ensure all water storage tanks are tightly covered. Clear out clogged gutters and drains.

: Regularly empty, clean, and scrub any containers that can hold water, such as flower pots, old tires, and pet bowls. Ensure all water storage tanks are tightly covered. Clear out clogged gutters and drains. Protect yourself: Use insect repellent on exposed skin, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Install and maintain screens on all windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

How to build immunity and recover faster from dengue?

Eating papaya with seeds can detox your body. (Representative picture: Pexels)

If you have gotten dengue, the way to recover faster is to improve your immunity through adequate hydration and a nutritious diet that supports your body’s healing process.

Dr Gupta listed out these essentials in the recovery process:

Stay well-hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids like water, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices. This is crucial, especially if you have a fever, to prevent dehydration. Boost immunity with foods: Incorporate foods rich in Vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, bell peppers, and leafy greens, and foods high in Zinc, like nuts, beans, and lean meats. These nutrients support your body's defence mechanisms. Protein intake: Ensure adequate protein intake from sources like chicken, eggs, and lentils. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues, which is vital during recovery. Choose easy-to-eat foods: If you're feeling unwell, opt for soft, easily digestible foods like soups, porridges, and mashed fruits to maintain your energy and nutrient intake.

Adding to this list, Dr Sumit Aggarwal, Director & Head of Internal Medicine at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, emphasised that certain foods are important to increase the platelet count, which drops in dengue.



He said, “If you were to catch dengue, you’d want to make sure that you are resting and hydrating. The reason being for fluid intake is to avoid complications such as low platelet count or possibly shock. It is perfectly reasonable to eat light meals which do contain some nourishment (fresh fruit, such as papaya, pomegranate, kiwi, etc.), nutrient-dense leafy greens, soups, etc., all add value to assistance and immune systems while also improving recovery times.”

"Avoid self-medicating, particularly pain killers- things such as ibuprofen can increase bleeding risk. Paracetamol is an agent that is quite safe for fever control, provided as also taken under medical supervision," Dr Aggarwal advised against self-medicating with painkillers like ibuprofen because of risks like an increase in bleeding.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.