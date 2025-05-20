Dengue hemorrhagic fever: Doctor shares warning signs of this severe form of dengue; know prevention tips

The monsoon season often brings with it a surge in mosquito-borne illnesses, with stagnant water creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. As a result, infections like malaria and dengue become more prevalent during this time. While most cases of dengue present with mild, flu-like symptoms, a more severe and rare form, dengue hemorrhagic fever, can lead to serious complications, including internal bleeding, organ damage, and even shock. Heightened awareness and preventive measures are essential to staying safe during the rainy season. Also read | Dengue in children: Doctor shares warning signs for parents to watch out Dengue hemorrhagic fever is a rare and severe form of dengue that can cause internal bleeding, organ damage, and shock. (HT File Photo)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Ajay Agarwal, senior director - internal medicine | Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “Dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) is a severe form of dengue caused by the dengue virus, transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The risk of developing DHF increases with subsequent infections by different serotypes of the virus. This severe form is characterized by increased vascular permeability, leading to plasma leakage, bleeding, and, in extreme cases, circulatory failure.”

Early warning signs of dengue hemorrhagic fever:

“Early symptoms of DHF resemble those of classic dengue fever, including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and skin rash. As the disease progresses, warning signs may emerge,” the doctor added.

Severe abdominal pain

Persistent vomiting

Bleeding gums or nose

Blood in vomit or stool

Rapid breathing

Fatigue and restlessness

Cold or clammy skin

Know how to treat dengue hemorrhagic fever.(Photo by Pixabay)

Prevention tips to know:

Using mosquito repellents containing DEET, IR3535, or icaridin

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Installing window and door screens.

Sleeping under mosquito nets, especially during daytime when Aedes mosquitoes are most active.

Eliminating standing water in containers, tires, and flower pots to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Regular neighbourhood clean-up drives and public awareness campaigns are essential.

Additionally, vaccines like Dengvaxia and Qdenga have been developed, though their use is subject to specific guidelines and availability.

How to treat dengue hemorrhagic fever?

“There is no specific antiviral treatment for DHF. Management focuses on supportive care to maintain fluid balance and monitor for complications,” Dr Ajay Agarwal added. He shared a few tips that can help in managing the early signs. Also read | Beat the bite: Essential dengue precautions you must follow as cases rise in India