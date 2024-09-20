In the monsoon season, dengue is the biggest concern for people’s health hence, awareness about dengue precautions is essential for any individual. By taking primary precautionary measures people can eliminate the risk of dengue. Beat the bite: Essential dengue precautions you must follow as cases rise in India (File Photo)

Dengue Fever on the Rise:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manoj Mehta, Director - Internal Medicine at Sterling Hospitals in Vadodara, shared, “As dengue cases are rising, India has reported over 19,447 dengue cases and 16 deaths so far in 2024, according to the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC). Every year an upsurge in the cases of dengue has been observed and the disease has a seasonal pattern i.e., the cases peak after monsoon and it is not uniformly distributed throughout the year.”

He added, “Dengue is transmitted by bites from infected Aedes mosquitos. The common symptoms of Dengue are high fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, cramps, rashes, and nausea. Identifying this symptom and taking precautionary measures in the rainy season will save people from the unnecessary stress of falling ill in monsoon.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Dharmesh Shah, Founder and Director at Holistica World, said, “During the monsoon season, the risk of dengue fever rises due to the favorable breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water, which becomes more common with increased rainfall. To protect yourself and your family from dengue, adopting comprehensive preventive measures is essential.”

A dengue ward in Noida (HT Archive)

Asserting that recognising and responding promptly to dengue symptoms is vital, Dr Dharmesh Shah explained, “Symptoms typically appear 4-10 days after a mosquito bite and include sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and skin rash. Early detection and medical intervention are essential to managing the disease and preventing severe complications, such as hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome. Public health initiatives are also important for controlling dengue outbreaks. Effective surveillance and monitoring systems enable early detection and timely responses to emerging cases. Vector control programs, including insecticide spraying and the introduction of biological control agents, are essential in reducing mosquito populations and minimizing the risk of dengue transmission.”

One of the serious complications of dengue is its impact on platelet counts. Dr Dharmesh Shah elaborated, “Dengue can cause a significant reduction in platelets, which are essential for blood clotting. If the platelet count drops below 20,000, there is a high risk of developing hemorrhage, which can be life-threatening. Therefore, dengue should never be taken lightly. If symptoms suggestive of dengue develop, it is critical to consult a physician immediately. Timely and appropriate medical intervention is key to managing dengue effectively and preventing serious outcomes​. In addition to medical care, staying adequately hydrated is extremely important. Dehydration can worsen the effects of dengue, particularly in severe cases. Drinking plenty of fluids helps maintain proper hydration and supports the body’s ability to recover.”

Tips for Dengue Prevention at Home in Monsoon:

Dr Manoj Mehta highlighted -

1. Finished Mosquito Habitats: Stuck and tainted water is a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes, which are typically found in plastic containers, air coolers, flower pots, tires, and other similar items. People can avoid contracting dengue by removing the water from these items and preventing it from collecting again.

2. Repellants for mosquitoes: Repelling mosquitoes is another efficient method of keeping them at bay. using bug repellent treatments on your body when visiting tropical locations, including the inside. To further protect kids, people may easily get mosquito patches, wipes, and bands from the market.

3. Wear Complete Clothes: Mosquitoes typically target exposed skin. Therefore, wear clothing that covers arms and legs entirely during the dengue peak season, which coincides with the monsoon. This will lessen the likelihood that a mosquito may bite you.

4. When to Go Outside: Dengue fever does not usually strike while a person is at home. It can be contracted on a humid day whether on vacation or while camping in the woods. The only thing that can save people's lives when they are outside is to take precautions. When planning a leisure trip, make sure to bring everything you need.

5. Keep Entrances Closed: Shutting windows and doors will prevent mosquitoes from entering from the outside. There are more mosquitoes around open openings, which raises the risk of contracting dengue. Typically, mosquitoes that disseminate diseases through vectors are most active from sunrise to sunset. Keeping windows and doors closed during these hours will have a significant impact on them.

An MCD worker fumigates an area during the launch of a campaign on dengue, malaria and chikungunya prevention in New Delhi(HT Photo)

Dr Dharmesh Shah suggested, “Eliminating mosquito breeding sites is one of the most effective strategies. Water can collect in various places such as flower pots, bird baths, discarded tires, and gutters. Regularly inspecting, emptying, and cleaning these areas is crucial, as even a small amount of stagnant water can become a breeding ground. Additionally, removing trash or debris that could hold water helps reduce mosquito populations significantly. Personal protection measures are equally important. Using mosquito repellents on exposed skin and clothing is highly effective.”

He further recommended, “Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are recommended for their proven efficacy. Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks minimizes skin exposure, reducing the chances of being bitten. Avoiding outdoor activities during dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, further reduces the risk. Physical barriers also play a critical role in protection. Ensure that doors and windows are properly screened, repairing any gaps or holes that mosquitoes could use to enter living spaces. Sleeping under a mosquito net, especially during peak biting times, provides additional protection. These measures collectively help to minimise the risk of dengue transmission.”

Adding to the list of prevention tips, Dr Arpita A Sethi, Member of DocTube, MBBS-Medicine in Delhi, advised some key strategies to prevent dengue during the monsoon -

1. Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so it's crucial to regularly inspect and remove any sources of standing water around your home. This includes cleaning out containers such as flower pots, buckets, and old tires. Ensure that water storage containers are covered tightly.

2. Use Mosquito Repellents: Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin. Repellents are especially important during peak mosquito activity times, which are early morning and late afternoon. For indoor use, consider using mosquito repellent mats or coils.

3. Install Mosquito Screens: Fit screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Ensure that there are no holes or gaps in the screens. If sleeping outdoors, use a mosquito net to create a barrier between you and the mosquitoes.

4. Wear Protective Clothing: When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks, especially during early morning and late evening when mosquitoes are most active. Light-colored clothing is preferable, as it is less attractive to mosquitoes than dark colors.

5. Maintain Cleanliness: Keep your surroundings clean and free of clutter. Dispose of garbage properly and avoid leaving trash in open areas where water can accumulate. Regularly clean areas where mosquitoes might hide, such as under furniture and in corners.

6. Monitor and Treat Water Storage: For water storage tanks or barrels, ensure they are tightly covered. If water must be stored, consider adding larvicides to prevent mosquito larvae from developing. Check and treat these storage areas regularly.

7. Community Efforts: Participate in or organise community clean-up drives to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in public areas. Awareness campaigns and collective action can significantly reduce mosquito populations and prevent dengue outbreaks.

8. Seek Medical Attention: If you experience symptoms of dengue fever, such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, or bleeding, seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing the disease effectively.

By taking these precautions, you can significantly reduce the risk of dengue fever during the monsoon season. Staying vigilant and proactive in controlling mosquito breeding sites and protecting yourself from mosquito bites are key to safeguarding your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.