What is the best fruit to combat constipation? Nutritionist Sonia Narang reveals top foods to beat the bloat

Elaborating on the purpose behind her selections, in her post's caption, Sonia added: “In this video, we’ll talk about constipation and the best foods in each category for the same. These foods are aimed at providing nutrition to support your health.”

In her video guide, Sonia outlined specific, accessible whole foods tailored for optimal digestive support:

To help people streamline their dietary choices, nutritionist Sonia Narang broke down her top recommendations across key food categories in an Instagram post she shared on June 10. Also read | Papaya for constipation: Expert reveals the triple action of this natural laxative to improve digestion and gut health

Diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining gut motility. Consuming adequate dietary fibre — both soluble fibre, which retains water to soften stool, and insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to speed transit time — is essential for smooth digestion.

Constipation is a common digestive issue characterised by fewer than three bowel movements a week, hard or lumpy stools, and difficulty or discomfort during elimination. Medical authorities, including the Mayo Clinic, note that constipation typically occurs when waste moves too slowly through the digestive tract, causing the colon to absorb excessive water and leaving stools dry and tough to pass. Also read | Constipation not going away? Gastroenterologist shares 5 warning signs that hint your colon is in trouble

Why these choices work Health and nutrition experts have highlighted the science behind these specific food recommendations:

⦿ Papaya: Contains the natural digestive enzyme papain, which helps break down proteins and prevents sluggish transit times in the gut, as per Downtoearth.org.in, as well as HealthShots.

⦿ Sweet potato: Per Mayo Clinic, high in insoluble fibre and water content, sweet potatoes add bulk to stool and promote steady contractions along the intestinal walls.

⦿ Khapli atta (emmer wheat): Unlike heavily refined modern wheat flour, Mayo Clinic reported that traditional khapli wheat retains its husk and bran layers. This structure reportedly delivers a higher dietary fibre payload alongside a lower glycemic index, easing overall digestion.

⦿ Flax seeds: Mayo Clinic also shared that flax seeds contain mucilage — a gel-forming soluble fibre that lubricates the digestive tract — while almonds provide healthy fats and magnesium to relax the intestinal muscles.

⦿ Hydration: Fibre requires fluid to function effectively. As medical experts continually highlight, increasing fibre intake without sufficient water can inadvertently worsen constipation rather than relieve it.

By swapping refined carbohydrates for whole, fibre-dense alternatives and maintaining consistent daily hydration, managing everyday digestive health becomes significantly easier. To learn more, click here to see a gastroenterologist's list of the top 10 soluble fibre-rich foods to add to your daily meals.

More about the expert Sonia Narang is an Indian dietitian and nutritionist with over 25 years of experience, known for running wellness clinics in Delhi and counseling high-profile political and public figures. She completed a hospital-based internship at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.