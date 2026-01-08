Gastroenterologist lists 10 soluble fiber-rich foods to improve gut health, lower cholesterol and ease constipation

Gut health is closely linked to what we eat every day and one nutrient that often does not get enough attention is fiber, especially soluble fiber. Unlike insoluble fiber, soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a soft, gel-like substance in the gut. This helps to support digestion and regular bowel movements, as well as lowering bad cholesterol levels. Many people experience bloating, constipation, or sluggish digestion simply because their meals lack enough soluble fiber. Over time, poor fiber intake can also affect heart health and weight management. According to Dr Swapnil Sharma, Consultant Liver Transplant and Gastrointestinal Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, including soluble fiber–rich foods in your diet regularly can make digestion easy and comfortable while also supporting overall metabolic health. Soluble fiber foods are healthy for the gut and can lower cholesterol levels.(Adobe Stock)

Health benefits of soluble fiber

Soluble fiber slows down digestion and allows better absorption of nutrients. As it absorbs water, it forms a gel-like structure that softens stool and makes bowel movements easier. Research published in Current Atherosclerosis Reports shows that soluble fiber can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol by reducing its absorption in the bloodstream. It also helps you feel full for longer, which may support weight control when paired with a balanced diet.

10 soluble fiber–rich foods to add to your daily diet

1. Oats

Oats are one of the easiest ways to increase soluble fiber intake. “They contain beta-glucan, which helps soften stools and support cholesterol levels,” Dr Sharma tells Health Shots. A warm bowl of oats is gentle on the stomach and filling.

2. Apples

Apples, especially with the skin on, are rich in pectin, a soluble fiber that feeds good gut bacteria and supports smoother digestion.

3. Citrus fruits

Fruits like oranges and mosambi provide light, soothing fiber that keeps digestion active while also adding hydration and vitamin C.

4. Barley

Barley is rich in soluble fiber and helps regulate cholesterol while keeping you fuller for longer. It can be added to soups or cooked like rice.

5. Beans

“Beans and lentils provide both protein and soluble fiber. When eaten regularly, they help prevent constipation and maintain steady digestion,” explains Dr Sharma.

6. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are easy to include in curries, salads, or chillas. Their fiber content helps improve bowel regularity and gut comfort.

7. Flaxseeds

Soaked or ground flaxseeds provide a soothing fiber that supports stool softness and gut lubrication.

8. Carrots

Carrots are gentle on the stomach and contain soluble fiber that helps maintain stool consistency without heaviness.

9. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes support digestion while keeping meals satisfying. Their soluble fiber helps regulate bowel movements.

10. Pears

Ripe pears draw water into the stool, making them especially helpful for people dealing with hard or infrequent bowel movements.

Dr Sharma advises spreading these foods throughout the day instead of consuming large amounts at once and drinking enough water to allow fiber to work effectively.

How much fiber do you need daily?

According to the US National Institutes of Health, daily fiber needs vary by age and gender. Adult women aged 19–50 should aim for about 25 grams per day, while men of the same age need around 38 grams. Requirements reduce slightly after age 50. Children and teens also have specific needs based on age and sex.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)