Does coffee make you rush to the loo? Florida gastroenterologist explains why drinking coffee stimulates bowel movements

We’ve all experienced it: that urgent need to dash to the bathroom right after your morning coffee - or the dread of drinking coffee when you’re out and about. While it might feel like a quirky coincidence, there’s actually a scientific explanation behind it. Dr Salhab explains the science behind coffee and bowel movements.(Pexel)

Also Read | Can chewing gum ease heartburn? Florida gastroenterologist shares 3 easy hacks to relieve acid reflux without medication

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, is explaining what makes you want to run to the loo after drinking coffee. In an Instagram video posted on November 8, the gastroenterologist highlights the role of coffee in stimulating bowel movements and shares three gentler alternatives that won’t leave you running to the loo.

Why does coffee make you need to poop?

Dr Salhab states, “Does coffee make you have to go poop? If it does, you're not alone. In fact, 30 to 40 percent of people who drink coffee regularly report that coffee has to make them go to the bathroom in the morning.”

He mentions that this happens for a few reasons. He explains, “First is the caffeine content. Caffeine can stimulate movement of the colon within four minutes of ingesting it. Coffee also stimulates contraction of your gallbladder to pump digestive enzymes and bile. And this also stimulates your gastrointestinal tract to start moving.”

The gastroenterologist adds that coffee is typically served warm, and consuming warm beverages can naturally stimulate bowel movements - warm water also works the same way. He continues, “Also, the antioxidants within coffee have been shown to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria within the gut and these beneficial bacteria can also influence how often we use the restroom.”

Gentler alternatives

Dr Salhab outlines three effective ways to manage that sudden urge to run to the loo after drinking coffee.

You can opt for beverages with lower caffeine content - such as green tea - or simply cut down your usual coffee intake to reduce its laxative effect. Switching to a cold brew or iced coffee also helps. If that doesn't work, you can just switch to a decaf version, which still has plenty of antioxidants and health benefits, minus the sudden urge to rush to the bathroom.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.