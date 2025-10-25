Can chewing gum ease heartburn? Florida gastroenterologist shares 3 easy hacks to relieve acid reflux without medication

Have you ever been troubled because of the post-meal burn after a rich or spicy dinner? We’ve all been there, reaching for an antacid as a quick fix. But before you pop another tablet, know that a few simple hacks can help calm the fire naturally. With the right tweaks, you can ease acid reflux and keep heartburn at bay - no medication required. Heartburn is a common complaint, and these simple hacks can relieve symtpoms!(Pixabay)

Also Read | Florida gastroenterologist warns about severe complications of untreated chronic liver disease

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, shared three effective hacks that can ease heartburn symptoms without the need for medication in an Instagram video posted on October 24. He revealed practical tips to help prevent and relieve acid reflux - along with simple explanations of how each one works.

Chewing gum

Dr Salhab recommends chewing gum after having a meal. He explains, “When you chew gum, it stimulates saliva production. That saliva goes into your esophagus and forms a protective barrier against the stomach acid. The stomach starts clearing out food and excess acid as well, and that will decrease the risk of food and acid refluxing back into the esophagus and causing you symptoms.”

Diaphragmatic breathing

Diaphragmatic or belly breathing can be used as a technique to prevent excess acid from refluxing up your esophagus. Dr Salhab explains, “This is where you breathe in really deep with your nose. And you want to see your belly expand more than your chest. What this does is it uses a muscle called the diaphragm to actually close the barrier between the esophagus and the stomach.” He recommends repeating this exercise three to five times after meals - sit comfortably, stay relaxed, and take slow, deep breaths in and out.

Walk after meals

According to the gastroenterologist, taking a short walk after meals helps the stomach and intestines process food more efficiently, easing digestion and reducing the chances of acid backing up. He explains, “Walking helps clear out your stomach and has been associated with a decreased risk of acid reflux, especially after meals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.