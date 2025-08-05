Tamannaah Bhatia's pimple hack is applying morning saliva to pimples before brushing teeth: Does it work and is it safe?

Tamannaah Bhatia's cheap and easy pimple hack involves applying morning saliva to pimples before brushing her teeth. In an August 3 interview with The Lallantop, the actor said it works due to the antibacterial properties present in morning saliva, which can help dry out pimples. However, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, dermatologists caution against this ‘unverified trick’, citing potential risks of bacterial infections, skin irritation, and pH imbalance. Also read | Want to pop a pimple before a big day? Dermat shares how to do it safely, step by step Doctors are cautioning against Tamannaah Bhatia's unconventional skincare hack of using morning saliva to treat pimples, citing potential risks of bacterial infections, skin irritation. (Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)

‘I am no doctor, but this is my personal hack’

Asked to share her 'pimple hack', Tamannaah Bhatia said, “Spit, thook. It works, but the morning spit, which is before brushing. It's scientific. When you wake up in the morning…I am no doctor, but this is my personal hack, and I believe there is science to it. Your body has created enough antibacterial elements in your mouth when you wake up in the morning. This is why our eyes are full of mucus, our nose is full of mucus, and our mouth is battling all the bacteria that have accumulated during the night before brushing our teeth. If you use that spit, it dries up the pimple immediately, if it's not cystic.”

Does this actually work?

While Tamannaah raves about her morning saliva hack for pimples, doctors warn it contains bacteria and microorganisms that can harm skin and cause infections. They also point out that there is no concrete study supporting saliva's effectiveness in treating acne, and, in fact, saliva's enzymes and acidity can actually irritate or dry out sensitive skin.

When asked about Tamannaah's unusual skincare hack — applying morning saliva on zits — Dr Priyanka Kuri, consultant, dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “There is not much clinical evidence to support saliva as a therapeutic choice for acne. Morning saliva does have antimicrobial enzymes (lysozyme, peroxidase, lactoferrin), but they are weakly antibacterial. It is theoretically possible that it could kill some of the acne-related bacteria, like Cutibacterium acnes. However, the concentration of these enzymes is not strong or stable enough to produce lasting or safe effects on inflamed or infected skin.”

'Can increase risk for irritation, infection, allergy'

She added, “Saliva also carries many hundreds of different strains of bacterium – some harmless in the mouth but becoming opportunistic pathogens when spread to open or sensitive skin. Putting saliva, for example, on broken skin, cystic acne or open zits could increase the risk for irritation, infection, or allergic reaction, especially for those with sensitive skin or who have underlying skin conditions such as eczema or dermatitis. Saliva is also allergic to our skin, which causes irritation. A lot of people will have contact dermatitis after it touches their skin. So, it is always better to avoid applying saliva to your pimples.”

Although Tamannaah's advice may be long-held general knowledge or even personal experience, morning saliva is not a medically accepted treatment protocol for pimples, she added. The best course of action in treating skin issues is to have confidence in tried and tested best practice, particularly for such skin issues as acne, which can cause permanent scarring or infection if the lesion does not heal appropriately, the doctor said.

Dr Kuri also said, “The morning saliva theory was more folklore or hearsay than evidence. It may provide temporary ownership for some, yes, but don't forget that oily skin really needs to be cleaned, controlled, and treated specifically. Saliva without the evidence doesn't mean anything, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, topical retinoids that have been studied are much safer and effective and used with appropriate frequency.”

‘Don’t fall prey to any such unverified claims’

Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, added that while some people tend to believe that applying morning saliva is a natural remedy and works wonders on the skin, 'it is not at all advisable to do so'.

She explained, “There is no scientific evidence available regarding applying morning saliva to pimples. In fact, saliva contains bacteria and enzymes that help digestion, not skin healing. Applying it to the face, especially on sensitive or acne-prone skin, can irritate or worsen breakouts by further worsening the problem. Pimples are commonly seen due to clogged pores, excess oil, and bacteria, and they require proper skincare and, in some cases, even medication. Relying on such unverified tricks can delay proper treatment and even spread infection and steal one’s peace of mind.”

She warned, “Don’t just follow any trend because your favourite celebrity is promoting it. If you have pimples, and they are not getting better, then it is imperative to consult a doctor without any further delay, who will initiate timely intervention. Also, use the products recommended by the doctor only. Don’t fall prey to any such unverified claims that aren’t backed by experts. Not everything that goes viral may be beneficial for you. So, take utmost care of your skin.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.