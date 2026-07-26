Why chocolates are still the most loved gift across generations, and how to gift them creatively
Chocolate is more than just a sweet treat. Here’s a thoughtful way you can make it into a timeless gift.
Gifts in the modern world have undergone major changes when compared to the past. Today, people have an abundance of gift options, including customised items, electronic gift subscriptions, or experiences, but there is still one gift item which is suitable for any event is chocolates. This gift will be popular due to the special nature of these products – to express emotions which are hard to verbalise. Karan Ahuja, co-founder of CocoCart India, shared thoughtful ways of gifting chocolates.
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Versatility
Karan highlighted that, in contrast to other gift items, which require thorough knowledge of the person’s tastes and interests, chocolate is always acceptable as a gift. They may represent gratitude towards someone, mark important events in people’s lives or simply bring pleasure on an ordinary day.
Emotional experience
“Each generation has had its own experience of receiving or giving chocolate as a gift. The older generation is reminded of their festivals with families, treats for their children after coming back from school, birthdays or other occasions,” said Karan. The younger generation, which is into modern fashion in gifting, still considers chocolates an acceptable gift on festive or joyful occasions.
Thoughtful ways and occasions to gift chocolates
Gift giving in today's world has seen a fascinating change. Gift giving is slowly getting away from costly gifts and towards more thoughtfulness. Sometimes the intent behind the gift makes a greater impact than its cost.
Adding personalisation
It comes quite naturally that chocolates fit perfectly well in this paradigm shift. Chocolate's versatility enables them to be incorporated into the larger picture of gift giving and not just be a standalone gift. According to Karan, chocolates with a hand written note, or the recipient's favourite book, or his/her photograph or even a small potted plant will make for a perfect personalised gift.
Celebrating life’s milestones
Chocolates have traditionally been associated with celebrations such as Diwali, Christmas or Valentine's Day and the like, but why should chocolates be restricted to celebrations alone? There are smaller milestones in life which need to be celebrated.
Accomplishing something big, welcoming a new member to the team, graduating from college, saying thank you to your mentor or visiting someone in a difficult time in life; all this calls for a thoughtful gift. Even in the family, small accomplishments in life should be recognised. Whether it is the success of your child, a birthday dinner at home or any other family get-together, the importance lies in celebrating the moment and not in its grandeur.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More