Intense tummy ache due to trapped gas? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains why it hurts so much and how to reduce pain

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, explains why trapped gas can cause such intense pain . In an Instagram video shared on August 18, the physician breaks down what happens inside the body and what you can do to ease the discomfort.

Ever felt a sudden, shooting pain in your abdomen that makes you stop whatever you are doing, clutch your stomach and simply pray it passes soon? Pain from trapped gas may sound harmless or even funny, but it can be surprisingly intense and, at times, difficult to distinguish from something more serious. There is a reason why trapped gas can hurt so much, and a few simple measures may help ease the discomfort.

Why does trapped gas hurt so much? We have all experienced the intense pain of trapped gas at some point, when your stomach starts aching so badly that you have to stop whatever you are doing and simply wait for it to pass. At times, the pain can be so severe that it may even feel like a medical emergency. According to Dr Sood, there is a reason why trapped gas can hurt so much.

He explains, “Trapped gas can be so painful that some people think they're having a medical emergency. And there's a reason it can hurt that much. Your intestines are constantly moving gas through your digestive tract. But when gas gets temporarily trapped, it stretches the walls of your intestine like an overinflated balloon. That stretching activates pain sensitive nerves causing the cramping, bloating, and pressure that can feel surprisingly intense.”

How to relieve discomfort? Dr Sood highlights that since gas moves through the digestive tract, the pain can shift from one area to another or come in waves. However, once the gas starts moving, the pain is likely to subside. Thankfully, a few simple strategies can help get things moving and ease the discomfort.

The physician elaborates, “Because gas keeps moving through the intestines, the pain can shift from one area of your abdomen to another or come in waves. The good news is that the pain usually improves once the gas starts moving again. That's why walking, gentle movement, staying hydrated, or having a bowel movement can sometimes help relieve the discomfort.”

When should you be concerned? While pain from trapped gas is generally harmless and should subside once the gas starts moving, not all abdominal pain is caused by gas, making it important to know the difference. Dr Sood outlines several symptoms that could indicate something more serious than trapped gas and require medical attention.

He emphasises, “If your pain is severe, doesn't improve, is associated with fever, persistent vomiting, blood in your stool, or a hard swollen abdomen, it is important to seek medical attention because something more serious could be going on.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.