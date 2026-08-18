Intense tummy ache due to trapped gas? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains why it hurts so much and how to reduce pain
Sharp, shooting pain in your abdomen is often due to trapped gas and can feel quite intense. Dr Sood shares simple ways to reduce the ache.
Ever felt a sudden, shooting pain in your abdomen that makes you stop whatever you are doing, clutch your stomach and simply pray it passes soon? Pain from trapped gas may sound harmless or even funny, but it can be surprisingly intense and, at times, difficult to distinguish from something more serious. There is a reason why trapped gas can hurt so much, and a few simple measures may help ease the discomfort.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, explains why trapped gas can cause such intense pain. In an Instagram video shared on August 18, the physician breaks down what happens inside the body and what you can do to ease the discomfort.
Why does trapped gas hurt so much?
We have all experienced the intense pain of trapped gas at some point, when your stomach starts aching so badly that you have to stop whatever you are doing and simply wait for it to pass. At times, the pain can be so severe that it may even feel like a medical emergency. According to Dr Sood, there is a reason why trapped gas can hurt so much.
He explains, “Trapped gas can be so painful that some people think they're having a medical emergency. And there's a reason it can hurt that much. Your intestines are constantly moving gas through your digestive tract. But when gas gets temporarily trapped, it stretches the walls of your intestine like an overinflated balloon. That stretching activates pain sensitive nerves causing the cramping, bloating, and pressure that can feel surprisingly intense.”
How to relieve discomfort?
Dr Sood highlights that since gas moves through the digestive tract, the pain can shift from one area to another or come in waves. However, once the gas starts moving, the pain is likely to subside. Thankfully, a few simple strategies can help get things moving and ease the discomfort.
The physician elaborates, “Because gas keeps moving through the intestines, the pain can shift from one area of your abdomen to another or come in waves. The good news is that the pain usually improves once the gas starts moving again. That's why walking, gentle movement, staying hydrated, or having a bowel movement can sometimes help relieve the discomfort.”
When should you be concerned?
While pain from trapped gas is generally harmless and should subside once the gas starts moving, not all abdominal pain is caused by gas, making it important to know the difference. Dr Sood outlines several symptoms that could indicate something more serious than trapped gas and require medical attention.
He emphasises, “If your pain is severe, doesn't improve, is associated with fever, persistent vomiting, blood in your stool, or a hard swollen abdomen, it is important to seek medical attention because something more serious could be going on.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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