Craving a cheat meal? Try this spicy egg ghee roast roll instead of ordering a burger
Skip your burger and pizza on a cheat day and instead make this homemade egg roll, which also covers your protein intake.
Are you on your cheat meal day and craving loaded burgers or cheesy pizza? Instead of ordering the usual fast food, why not try something indulgent yet high in protein? When you cook at home, you know exactly which ingredients go into your meal, which can be particularly helpful when you are on a fitness journey. So, make your cheat meal at home instead of ordering in.
ALSO READ: Proteinmaxxing made easy: Try this high-protein paneer tikka recipe at home
Content creator and chef Saloni Kukreja took to Instagram to share her recipe for a ghee roast egg roll. It combined a flaky Malabar parotta, perfect for a cheat-day indulgence, with a spicy, tangy, and buttery egg filling. The recipe uses six eggs, giving the roll a generous protein boost, perfect for your intake.
Here's the detailed recipe:
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs - boiled
- 3 Kashmiri chillies
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 2 tsps coriander seeds
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/4th tsp methi
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsps tamarind pulp
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 3 tbsps dahi
- Salt to taste
- 8-10 curry leaves
- 1/4th tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2 an onion - sliced
- 2 tbsps coriander
- 2 Malabar parottas or roti of your choice
Process:
- Boil the eggs for about 8 minutes and shock them in ice-cold water to stop the cooking process.
- Deshell the eggs and chop them into medium-sized dices.
- Dry roast all the whole spices until aromatic. Add dry red Kashmiri chillies and garlic cloves, and dry roast for another minute.
- In a blender, add the dry-roasted spices along with dahi, curry leaves, and tamarind pulp, and blend everything until smooth.
- In a pan, add ghee and add the prepared paste. Add turmeric and diced eggs to it and mix.
- Cook this paste for about 8 to 10 minutes with a splash of water as and when required. Cover and cook for the best results. Once done, add lots of fresh coriander.
- Cook the Malabar paratha in a pan on both sides until golden brown.
- For the assembly, keep the paratha at the base and add the egg masala mixture. Add sliced onion and chopped coriander for garnish, and squeeze a lemon wedge on top.
- Fold it into a roll and serve hot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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