Proteinmaxxing made easy: Try this high-protein paneer tikka recipe at home
If you want to stick to your protein goals every day without missing, make this easy paneer tikka recipe that is hot and savoury.
Tracking protein intake has become a daily fitness goal for many. Calorie-conscious people and fitness enthusiasts diligently monitor their meals to ensure they contain essential nutrients such as protein and dietary fibre. Protein frequently takes the spotlight because of its many benefits. As per Healthline, it helps reduce appetite and hunger, increase muscle mass and strength, curb cravings, support metabolism and weight management, and aid recovery after an injury.
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But watching protein intake so closely can feel fatiguing. You may feel stuck between protein shakes and dull-tasting protein-loaded foods. When you don't add variety, your motivation to adhere to your protein intake may also tank. Proteinmaxxing's way forward is to make it fun and prepare recipes you may actually want to enjoy. One such fun recipe is paneer tikka. It is savoury, flavourful, and nutritious at the same time.
Shilpa Kumar, In-house Chef, Akshayakalpa Organic, shared an easy recipe for high-protein paneer tikka.
Ingredients:
- Organic high-protein paneer – 200g
- Butter (unsalted) or ghee – 1 tbsp
- Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
- Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
- Coriander powder – ½ tsp
- Jeera and pepper powder – ½ tsp
- Salt – ½ tsp
- Ginger garlic paste – ½ tsp
- Fresh coriander leaves (chopped) – to garnish
- Carrots, cucumber, and cabbage (sliced) – to garnish
Method:
- Boil high-protein paneer in hot water for 2 minutes.
- Drain the water and keep aside.
- Mix ½ tbsp butter or melted ghee with all the spice powders and salt.
- Mix ginger-garlic paste and marinate for 2 minutes.
- On a tawa, heat the remaining butter, place the marinated paneer gently, and cook on both sides, flipping each side for 2 minutes each
- Apply extra ghee/butter as per taste.
- Gently transfer it to a serving plate and garnish with your favourite vegetables.
- Serve hot.
How much protein is enough?
As per Harvard Health, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is a modest 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound. Check this protein calculator to determine your daily intake according to body weight and height.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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