Hosting guests this long weekend? Try this nutritionist-approved delicious one-pot mutton pulao with 33 g of protein

Having guests over this long weekend and want to put together something indulgent but don’t want to spend hours figuring out what to cook? We’ve found just the recipe for you – rich, flavourful and celebratory enough to impress a crowd, yet simple enough to make without turning your kitchen upside down. Better still, it comes together in a single pot, so you can skip the mountain of dishes and spend more time enjoying the meal with your guests.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared the recipe for a delicious mutton pulao that comes together in a single pot, making it an easy meal to prepare from scratch at home. In an Instagram video shared on August 16, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “33 g protein and 530 calories per serving. Slow-cooked mutton, whole spices and a homemade mutton stock carrying all the flavour, all in one pot. Weekend feast-worthy taste, macros still on your side.”