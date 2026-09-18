Confused by dark chocolate percentages? Here's what 70%, 85% and 90% cocoa actually mean
Before you pick a dark chocolate bar from a shop, know what 70%, 85% and 90% cocoa actually mean.
Dark chocolate is making waves in the health and wellness space, especially as more people turn to it as a way to satisfy their sweet cravings. However, what often confuses consumers is the cocoa percentage listed on the label. What do 70%, 85% or 90% actually mean, and does a higher cocoa percentage necessarily make the chocolate a better choice? Understanding these numbers can help you make a more informed pick the next time you reach for a bar. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vimal Sharma, founder and CEO of SMOOR, explained the difference between varying cocoa percentages.
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Difference between 70%, 85% or 90% dark chocolate
A 90% bar sounds more sophisticated than an 85% one, which sounds more serious than 70%. Vimal Sharma highlighted that cocoa percentage is not a quality score. It is a measure of composition, and understanding that distinction is essential to understanding chocolate. Broadly, the percentage represents the proportion of cocoa-derived ingredients in the chocolate, with the balance typically coming from sugar and other ingredients.
“As the number rises, sweetness generally decreases, and the inherent character of the cacao becomes more pronounced. But that is where the simple hierarchy ends. A beautifully made 70% chocolate can be far more expressive and balanced than a poorly formulated 90%,” explained Vimal Sharma.
How does cocoa percentage matter?
“What matters beyond the number is what has gone into creating that percentage,” said Vimal Sharma. Cacao is not a uniform raw material. Its flavour is influenced by origin, variety, fermentation, drying and roasting, before the chocolatier even begins formulation. Then comes the balance between cocoa solids and cocoa butter. Cocoa solids bring much of the flavour, aroma, acidity and bitterness; cocoa butter contributes to texture, melt and mouthfeel.
Vimal Sharma highlighted that couverture chocolate, where a higher proportion of cocoa butter enables the fluidity, shine and precise melting behaviour required for tempering, moulding and confectionery. A serious chocolate conversation therefore cannot stop at asking whether a bar is 70%, 80% or 90%. We should also be asking: what cacao is being used, how has it been treated, and what has the maker done to preserve and express its character?
How does the taste change with the cocoa percentage?
“For consumers, I would think of percentages as different points on a flavour spectrum rather than a ladder of superiority,” said Vimal Sharma.
Around 70%, there is often enough sweetness to make the cacao approachable while allowing its personality to come through. Move towards 80% and beyond, and the chocolate becomes increasingly dependent on the quality of the cacao and the precision of the formulation. At the higher end, there is nowhere for excessive bitterness, acidity or astringency to hide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More