Tried and Tested: Laptop backpack from EUME that made my Mumbai work trip easy, and a lot more functional

I have become very used to travelling with a cabin suitcase. It is easy on my back, has wheels, and after years of work travel, I know exactly how much I can squeeze into one. So taking the EUME Nexa 25L Laptop Backpack on a work trip to Mumbai was a bit of a departure for me. This was also not going to be a light backpack. My work kit has grown considerably over the years. It is no longer just a laptop and charger. There is an iPad, a compact tripod, recording microphones, books, personal essentials and all the little things I need through a workday. I also have a tendency to carry a water bottle and coffee mug everywhere. The first question in my head was simple. Could I actually carry all of this on my back? More importantly, would my back agree with the idea? After taking the Nexa on multiple trips, including that Mumbai work trip, I can say that I was pleasantly surprised by how well it worked for the kind of travel I do now.

What made me rethink the cabin suitcase The Mumbai trip was the first time in a long time that I used a travel backpack as my cabin luggage instead of a cabin suitcase. Usually, I carry a sling bag along with my suitcase, but a sling has obvious limits. It can take my wallet, phone and a few personal bits, but a water bottle and a novel already start making things complicated. Add a coffee mug or a sandwich, and I am suddenly trying to be unnecessarily minimal. The EUME Nexa changed that.

I could put my laptop and iPad in their dedicated sections and still have enough room for my tripod, recording microphones, a book, a novel, water bottle, coffee mug, makeup bag and a few personal things such as mouth fresheners, hand cream and my prayer beads. I even had room for a small sandwich. What I liked was not just the amount of space. It was how accessible that space was. A cabin suitcase can hold a lot, but once everything is packed in, getting to one small thing usually means opening the suitcase and moving things around. With the Nexa, I could reach for what I needed much more easily. That made a bigger difference to my work trip than I expected.

A 25-litre backpack that does not look like a typical laptop bag The EUME Nexa has a 25-litre capacity and measures 33 x 17 x 42 cm. It weighs 1.65 kg and has a dedicated compartment for laptops up to 15.6 inches, along with space for a tablet. EUME also specifies a water-resistant inner lining, YKK zippers, a cushioned mesh back panel and cushioned shoulder straps. But the specifications are not actually what made me like this backpack. It was the way it looked.

I have never been particularly interested in carrying a boring black laptop backpack just because it is practical. The Nexa has a much smarter, more polished appearance. The vegan leather gives it a structured finish and makes it look more like a work bag than a traditional backpack. That mattered to me because I was carrying it into meetings, hotels, airports and restaurants throughout the trip. It did not look out of place anywhere. In fact, it is the kind of backpack I was quite happy to be seen carrying. The inside is just as nicely finished. The lining feels good, the zippers have worked smoothly throughout my use, and there is a sense that the bag has been designed for someone carrying a lot of small things rather than simply throwing a laptop into one large compartment.

Everything finally had a place I am a big fan of bags with proper pockets because I dislike digging around for small things. The Nexa has multiple internal and external pockets, and I found myself assigning specific things to specific spaces quite quickly. My prayer beads went into the inner zipped pocket. My wallet and card holder sat in the open inner pockets. The boarding pass went into the outer pocket along with my pen and diary. My tech and larger items stayed in the main compartment, while the side pocket made carrying my water bottle much easier.

That organisation sounds like a small thing, but it is exactly what made this bag work for me.

I could carry a surprisingly large amount without it turning into one giant compartment where everything was mixed. My tripod could sit alongside my recording equipment. My book and novel did not have to fight for space with my laptop. My coffee mug and water bottle could come along too. And then there was the sandwich. I am mentioning the sandwich because it is the sort of silly little detail that tells me a bag is actually useful. I did not have to make a choice between carrying my bottle and carrying something to eat. There was simply room for both.