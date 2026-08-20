I regret buying an expensive suitcase every single time, even though the quality is excellent and here's why

A premium-looking suitcase does not always need a premium price tag, as today's luggage market offers impressive choices across budgets. (Canva.com) Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I have always understood the appeal of an expensive suitcase. There is something lovely about opening one and noticing the quality of the shell, the finish, the colour, the wheels and all those little details that make a premium product feel different. If you genuinely enjoy that experience and have the budget for it, I completely understand spending ₹20,000, ₹25,000 or even ₹30,000 on luggage. But after using suitcases for years, I have reached a slightly different conclusion. I no longer look at the price first. Quite often, I will unwrap a suitcase, use it extensively and form an opinion about how well it is actually working. I pack it, wheel it around airports, put it into cars, take it on trips and live with it for a while. Then, months later, when I am writing a review, I go looking for the price tag I discarded when I first opened the box. That is usually when I get my little surprise. How is this suitcase performing this well at this price? That has happened far more often recently, and it has made me rethink the whole idea of expensive luggage. The luggage market has changed I am not saying expensive luggage is a bad purchase. There is still a genuine difference in the feel of some premium materials, the finish, colour palette, hardware and overall user experience. If those things matter to you, the additional money can make sense. What I am questioning is the old assumption that you need to spend ₹20,000 plus to get a genuinely good suitcase. The market has changed considerably, and brands across Indian and international markets are offering features that were once reserved for much more expensive luggage at considerably more accessible prices. Take Mokobara, for example. Its current Transit check-in suitcase is listed at ₹6,999 and weighs 4.06 kg, with 65 litres of capacity. Its Cabin luggage weighs 3.27 kg and offers 41 litres of packing space, along with features such as compression and Hinomoto wheels.

Swiss Military also has a sizeable selection below ₹20,000, alongside its more expensive collections. That makes the market much more interesting for shoppers because you are no longer choosing between basic luggage and very expensive luggage. There is a fairly broad middle ground now.

2 . SWISS MILITARY Polycarbonate Lithane 79cm Trolley Luggage, Hard Case 360º Spinner Wheels, Number Lock and Lightweight Cabin Chek-in Suitcase for Travel, Men & Women, Large Grey 143L Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

And this is what I have really liked about luggage in recent years. You can get a suitcase that looks good, feels good, has useful technology and performs well without automatically paying a luxury price for it. What I actually look for now My priorities have changed quite a bit. Instead of getting carried away by the brand name or the price, these are the things I pay attention to when I use a suitcase: • Weight: A lighter suitcase gives me more of my airline baggage allowance for the things I actually want to pack. • Wheels: Four good spinner wheels can make a much bigger difference to my travel day than an expensive logo. • Shell material: I want something that feels sturdy without making the suitcase unnecessarily heavy. • Packing space: Clever compartments are useful only if they do not eat into the space I actually need. • Handle: A handle that feels loose or flimsy can irritate me throughout a trip, regardless of how much the suitcase costs. • Locks and security: TSA locks are now easy to find across several price points. • Service: A good service network is far more useful to me than simply owning a suitcase from a prestigious name. The interesting part is that most of these features are now available without spending a fortune. The EUME Overnighter Pro 18-inch is a good example. Priced at ₹8,999 at the time of writing, it comes with German Bayer polycarbonate, Hinomoto Japanese wheels, a TSA lock, a front compartment for a laptop and iPad, compression storage, a power bank pocket and Type A and Type C charging ports. It weighs 3.49 kg and offers 47 litres of capacity, which is exactly the sort of specification that makes me question why I would automatically spend ₹20,000 plus on a suitcase. That is exactly why I find the current luggage market so interesting.