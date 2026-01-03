Tried and Tested: The Eume Overnighter Pro 18" is chic, spacious, and travel-ready at every beat

For me, cabin suitcases have to look good. Functionality is important, but let’s be honest, half the fun of travelling is having something that makes you feel a little extra. A sleek mocha white Eume Overnighter Pro suitcase stands ready, blending smart design with practical storage for effortless, stylish travel.(Hindustan Times)

I love strutting through the airport, hunting for the perfect snack, snapping selfies, and boarding my flight with a suitcase that earns a few admiring glances. Or maybe this is what happens after two months of constant travel with the Eume Overnighter Pro 18" in mocha white. Clearly, the Eume cabin suitcase has completely spoiled me forever.

It did not just hold my stuff, it actually made the whole travel experience feel a little more glamorous. Normally, I can spot at least a couple of things to grumble about, yet this time, I found myself with nothing. Zero complaints. How did a suitcase manage that? Read on, because this one really impressed me.

First impressions

The brand let me pick the colour, and of course, I went straight for the mocha white. I think I deserve a pat on the back for this choice because, wow, what a stunner. The moment I unboxed it, everyone at home wanted dibs. Nobody got any. This gorgeous guy was all mine for the testing period.

The details were impressive. The quality is genuinely good. Unlike many brands that skip corners or miss small touches, everything here felt carefully considered. From the zippers to the TSA lock and even the dual-colour tones, it felt like someone had gone through a checklist before designing this one. Even the internal sections were well thought out. I was genuinely impressed right from the start.

Using the suitcase

The laptop compartment is surprisingly roomy, and the extra pockets make keeping things organised a breeze. The main storage compartment is spacious and looks really smart, especially with the bright yellow interior that gives it a cheerful pop.

Eume Overnighter Pro, 18-inch cabin suitcase(Hindustan Times)

The airport walk

This suitcase is a total conversation starter. At the airport, so many people stopped me just to ask which brand it was. Every time I posted a photo on social media, my DMs were flooded. Not an influencer here, but with this suitcase on my arm, I felt like one.

The coolest moment was when I was deboarding a flight and the flight attendant stopped me in line to ask about it. She even said, "We were talking about this suitcase from the minute you came on board." In the washroom at the airport, a bunch of people spotted me taking mirror selfies with it and again asked, "Which brand is that? Can we take a picture for reference?"

Honestly, every single time I got to say, “I review suitcases for a living”, it earned extra brownie points on the cool meter in my head. Pssst, on a side note, my husband actually bought me one for my birthday because apparently, this girl has become all about her suitcases lately.

What I loved

I think I’ve already been pretty vocal about how much I loved this suitcase, but here are my top highlights.

Super good looking and immediately eye-catching.

Great quality hardware that feels sturdy and reliable.

Built-in charging port with a dedicated slot for your portable charger.

Lots of compartmentalisation and space for organised packing.

Dedicated slots for everything, making it easy to find your essentials.

Eume Overnighter Pro 18" cabin suitcase: Details(Hindustan Times)

What did not work

The only real catch with this suitcase is the lack of a lock for the laptop compartment. The zipper cannot be added to the TSA, which is a big no for me when it comes to the safety of all my tech on long flights.

Also, if you travel a lot or deal with busy airports, a darker shade might be more practical. The mocha white looks stunning, but it does need a bit of maintenance and wiping down after every use to keep it looking fresh. Also, currently available at a discounted price of ₹9499, it is still a bit on the pricier and more premium side.

Who should buy it

Anyone who wants a suitcase that ticks all the right boxes. Great looks, solid quality, plenty of space, and clever compartmentalisation. It’s ideal if you’re okay spending around ₹10,000 on a single suitcase.

Eume Overnighter Pro 18" Suitcase: FAQs Is this cabin suitcase airport-friendly? Yes, it fits most airline cabin size rules and glides through security lines easily. It never felt too bulky or tricky to handle, even on full flights.

How easy is it to keep clean? The mocha white looks gorgeous, but it does show marks more than darker colours. A quick wipe after a trip keeps it looking sharp, but if you prefer low maintenance, a darker shade might suit you better.

Can I charge my devices from this suitcase? Totally. It comes with a good-quality charging port and a dedicated slot inside to keep your portable charger secure. It’s super convenient when you are rushing between gates.

Is it worth the price tag? If you care about looks, quality and clever storage, and you don’t mind spending close to ₹10,000 on a suitcase, this one feels worth it. It feels like a suitcase that will stick with you for many trips to come.

