Tried, tested, and still rolling: 5 most reliable cabin suitcases I have used over the last 13 years

I’m not someone who can manage with just one suitcase. As a self-proclaimed wanderluster, I tend to overthink every small detail before a trip. Is my cabin suitcase perfect? Will it handle the chaos of travelling with kids? Does it have a laptop compartment for work trips? Because heavy handbags and backpacks are just not my thing! For short getaways, I need something compact yet spacious. For longer trips, when there’s already check-in luggage, I prefer something sleeker and more stylish for that perfect airport look. Tried and tested for HT Shop Now: 5 cabin suitcases that currently sit in my luggage loft!(Hindustan Times)

While I do love minimal packing hacks, a few luggage indulgences are always allowed. Over the years, I’ve built quite a collection of suitcases, gifting away the ones that didn’t quite meet my checklist. I’ve tested, swapped, and refined my list, and here’s a look at my current top five. I say current, because who knows what I’ll find next.

The stylish pick that will grab eyeballs!

This rose pink cabin suitcase is the newest gem in my collection. Its colour is playful yet polished, catching everyone’s attention. Even my kids and husband wanted it on vacation. It is sturdy and sleek, perfect for 1-2 day trips when I skip check-in bags. I have used it on airport trips without a laptop, and its smooth 360° spinner wheels and telescopic handle make moving through terminals effortless. The spacious interior keeps items organised, and its chic design pairs beautifully with any sling bag. This suitcase makes quick trips stylish and stress-free.

What I loved

Vibrant colour, sleek design, smooth wheels, spacious interior, effortless mobility, perfect for short, stylish trips, pairs with any chic sling bag.

What I did not enjoy

No laptop compartment, zipper could feel more durable, only suitable for short trips, not ideal for work travel with electronics.

Specifications Capacity 37 liters Dimensions 55cm x 39cm x 22cm Wheels 360° spinner wheels Material Polypropylene hardshell

Read my review here: I took this suitcase with me for a weekend trip, and here is how it went!

Tommy Hilfiger McKinley cabin suitcase review(Hindustan Times)

I picked up this silver VIP Zorro Strolly 55cm cabin suitcase after a long work-cation, tired of hauling a laptop backpack everywhere. It quickly became the perfect cabin companion. The front laptop compartment is a lifesaver, secure and roomy enough for a laptop, Kindle, chargers, cables, and other electronics, making airport security checks effortless. The main compartment is spacious and includes a document section for files and paperwork. This suitcase works perfectly for sending a bag into check-in while carrying a stylish, practical laptop case for transfers, with space for everything needed on the go, including a change of clothes for unexpected overnight stays.

What I loved

Front laptop compartment, secure lock, spacious main compartment, document section, easy airport security, stylish yet practical, perfect for short work trips.

What I did not enjoy

Slightly heavier than minimal cabin bags, silver shows scratches easily, main compartment organisation could be better for small items.

Specifications Capacity 37 litres Dimensions 55cm x 39cm x 22cm Wheels 360° 8-wheel spinner system Material Polycarbonate hardshell Lock TSA-approved lock

Sometimes you just need space, and the Skybags Rubik 57.6cm soft-sided cabin suitcase delivers exactly that. Its roomy 47-litre interior is perfect for train journeys, weekend getaways, or as an extra suitcase for international trips. The expander feature gives you a little more room for shopping hauls or souvenirs when check-in allowances are limited. I’ve had a Skybags suitcase just like this for 13 years, and despite showing some wear, it still stands strong. It also works well for carrying kids’ clothes, making the most of their baggage allowance while keeping my packing efficient.

What I loved

Spacious interior, expandable compartment, reliable for years, lightweight yet sturdy, perfect for weekends, train journeys, and extra travel needs.

What I did not enjoy

No laptop compartment, single main compartment limits organisation, soft exterior can scuff, slightly bulky for travel, where you pull your luggage around.

Specifications Capacity 47 litres Dimensions 57.6cm x 38cm x 27.5cm Wheels 4 spinner wheels Material Polyester softshell

The Swiss Military Black Gold Bristol luggage in gold quickly became my go-to for business trips and tech-heavy travel. Its sturdy Makrolon polycarbonate build makes it durable and reliable, even if it is not sleek. The anti-theft zipperless design with dual TSA locks gives me peace of mind, and the 14-inch laptop compartment keeps all my devices organised and secure. I loved the built-in USB-A and USB-C charging ports, which meant I could charge my phone without juggling a portable charger. The 360° wheels and adjustable trolley handle make it easy to move, and my sons found it simple to handle too. It is heavy, so I reserve it for trips where I carry essentials and valuables only.

What I loved

Durable gold finish, anti-theft design, dual TSA locks, laptop compartment, built-in USB ports, smooth 360° wheels, and practical and reliable.

What I did not enjoy

Heavy for full-flight luggage, not ideal for long trips with lots of packing, front pocket access can be tricky when packed.

Specifications Capacity 44 litres Dimensions 55cm x 38cm x 24cm Wheels 360° dual rotatable wheels Material Makrolon polycarbonate Lock Dual TSA locks, zipperless design

At the airport with the Swiss Military Bristol cabin suitcase(Hindustan Times)

This Shy Blue MOKOBARA Transit Wave cabin suitcase was a gift that instantly made my day. It combines a sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with a stylish design, giving any airport appearance a little extra flair. The 8 Hinimoto spinner wheels and feather-touch telescopic handle make navigating terminals effortless, while the TSA-approved keyless lock keeps everything secure. Inside, I love the mesh compartments and zippered pockets, which make packing with cubes compact and organised. Perfect for weekend getaways or road trips, it fits a 3 to 5-day trip with ease and adds a touch of sophistication to every journey.

What I loved

Sturdy polycarbonate shell, stylish airport-ready design, mesh internal compartments, compact packing, smooth 360° spinner wheels, TSA lock, perfect for short trips.

What I did not enjoy

Slightly heavier than ultralight cabin bags, limited main compartment space for longer trips, front pocket is small.

Specifications Capacity 38 litres Dimensions 58cm x 38cm x 24cm Wheels 8 spinner Hinimoto wheels Material Polycarbonate hardshell Lock TSA-approved keyless lock Warranty 3 years

Cabin suitcases and how to pick the right one: FAQs What size should a cabin suitcase be? Most airlines allow a cabin bag around 55cm x 35cm x 20cm. Check your airline’s rules before buying, as sizes vary slightly.

Hard shell or soft shell – which is better? Hard shells offer better protection for electronics and fragile items, while soft shells are lighter and can expand slightly for extra packing space.

How important are wheels and handles? Very important. 360° spinner wheels and a comfortable telescopic handle make airport navigation smooth and stress-free.

Should I prioritise compartments or overall space? Both matter. Compartments help organise electronics, documents, and toiletries, while sufficient space ensures you can pack for multiple days without overstuffing.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.