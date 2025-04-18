Menu Explore
Get vacation ready: Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags, luggage sets and more to travel in style

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 18, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Get vacation ready with Amazon deals offering up to 80% off on trolley bags, luggage sets and travel gear. Shop your favourites now.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Pentagon Trolley Bag Set, 55 cm and 65 cm Polypropylene Hardside Cabin and Check in Luggage, 4 Wheel Cyan Travel Suitcase - Small and Medium View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 2 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small & Medium Sets (55Cm + 68 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set - 55 cms & 68 cms Small & Medium Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Carrot) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2 Polypropylene Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Cabin and Medium Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (We Meet Again Sunray (Limited Edition), Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Trolley Bag Set Of 2 (S+M)|Hardsided Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Printed Trolley Bag|8 Wheel Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men & Women|2000 Days Warranty (Teal Blue), 65.5 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹6,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner Polypropylene (PP) 3 Pc Set Iron Grey Hard Luggage Small, Medium & Large (56 Cm+68Cm+78Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Liftoff 3PC Set Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage 49cms/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Berry Blast), Pink View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms View Details checkDetails

₹11,048

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffel Bag | 2 Wheel Duffle Bag | Built to Last Wheels and Trolley View Details checkDetails

₹979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Cadet Polyester 52 Cms Wheel Travel Duffle Bag (Blue), 30 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹1,209

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ohio Polyester 65 cms Blue Travel Duffle (FJ9 (0) 01 002) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NISUN Canvas 76 Cm Extra Large Strong Travel Duffle Bag, Trolley Bag Luggage Trolley Duffel Storage Bag With 2 Wheels, Inline_Skate_Wheel & Pull Rod Handle, Olive (75 X27X45 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Poler Wheel 55 cms Navy Travel Duffle Strolley Bag (FW8 (0) 41 001) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon 55 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage/Speed_Wheel Suitcase/Trolley Bag, Cyan Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Hard-Sided Polycarbonate TSA Lock & Wide Telescopic Handle Cabin Luggage with Laptop Compartment Purple 20 inch |55cm Trolley Bag View Details checkDetails

₹6,189

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Military Rhombus Black 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hardshell Sided 8-360 Degree Rotatable Wheels Luggage/Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹2,676

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 2.0, 55 CM Small Hard Polypropylene Spinner Wheel Cabin Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock & Smooth Sliding Wheels for Women & Men - Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Paratrip Cabin Hardshell Luggage (55 Cm) | Polypropylene Luggage 4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag with 8 Wheels | Bumblebee | Unisex, Small, Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Planning a getaway soon? Now’s the time to sort your travel bags because Amazon is rolling out some serious deals. With up to 80% off on trolley bags, luggage sets and more, this Amazon sale is too good to miss. Whether you’re after a sleek cabin bag or a roomy set for long trips, there’s something for everyone. The best trolley bags in 2025 are all about clever storage, easy movement and great prices, and this sale brings them within reach.

Score big on trolley bags and luggage sets with Amazon offers that’ll make your travel plans lighter and more stylish.
Score big on trolley bags and luggage sets with Amazon offers that’ll make your travel plans lighter and more stylish.

Amazon offers plenty to browse through, so you can find what suits your travel style without spending a fortune. These Amazon deals won’t last long, so it’s a good moment to get your travel sorted while the trolley bag offers are hot.

Trolley bags set of 2

A trolley bag set of 2 is perfect for short breaks and longer holidays alike. You get one compact cabin-sized option and one larger piece for check-in, making it easy to sort your packing. With smooth wheels, sturdy zips and stylish finishes, these bags make travel less of a hassle. Shop during the Amazon sale to grab these with top Amazon offers and save a tidy sum.

Top 6 trolley bag sets of 2

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley bags set of 3

Planning a family trip or a longer stay? A trolley bag set of 3 covers all bases. With different sizes to suit every need, these are built to keep your packing organised and your travel smooth. From lightweight materials to easy-glide wheels, they tick all the boxes. With the best trolley bags in 2025 now available at great prices, don’t miss out on the latest Amazon deals.

Top 6 trolley bag sets of 3

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley duffle bags

Trolley duffle bags are a clever mix of style and convenience. They offer the flexibility of a duffle bag with the ease of trolley wheels. Great for weekend plans or quick work trips, they’re roomy without being bulky. Available in smart designs and colours, they’re becoming travel essentials. Keep an eye on the trolley bag offers during the Amazon sale to get one at a seriously good rate.

Top 6 trolley duffle bag

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cabin suitcases

Cabin suitcases are a smart pick for hassle-free travel. Compact enough for overhead compartments yet roomy enough for essentials, they’re ideal for short trips or business travel. Many of the best trolley bags in 2025 come with TSA locks, sturdy wheels and sleek exteriors. With Amazon offers running strong, now’s the perfect time to browse these travel must-haves during the Amazon sale and snap up the best Amazon deals.

Top 6 cabin suitcases

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best trolley bags for vacations: FAQs

  • What size trolley bag is ideal for a week-long vacation?

    For a week away, a medium-sized trolley bag (around 65 to 75 cm) usually does the job. It’s spacious enough to carry your essentials without being too bulky. If you're packing light, a trolley bag set of 2 can help split items across carry-on and check-in.

  • Are hard-shell trolley bags better for travel?

    Hard-shell trolley bags are great for keeping your belongings safe, especially when checked in. They handle rough baggage belts better and often have water-resistant finishes. Many of the best trolley bags in 2025 come with lightweight hard shells that don’t add extra weight.

  • Can I get quality trolley bags during the Amazon sale?

    Absolutely. The Amazon sale is packed with great trolley bag offers. From branded cabin suitcases to trolley duffle bags and luggage sets, Amazon deals include top-rated picks at much lower prices.

  • What features should I look for in the best trolley bags in 2025?

    Look for smooth spinner wheels, durable zips, telescopic handles and lightweight builds. Extras like expandable compartments and TSA-approved locks are a bonus. Amazon offers a wide mix of stylish and practical options to suit every travel need.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

